Where to watch AGT: Fantasy League episode 5? Streaming platforms explored

Episode 5 of AGT: Fantasy League aired on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 8 PM ET on NBC. The last episode kicked off qualifier round 4, with episode 5 airing the first semi-final round.

AGT: Fantasy League airs exclusively on NBC. However, viewers who do not have access to cable television can log in to several direct-to-TV platforms, such as FuboTV and Sling.

According to Parade, the first group of ten of the twenty all-star performers in the AGT: Fantasy League competition kicked off the semifinals on the fifth episode of the show. These artists competed for a chance to advance to the finale and join Billy & Emily England, the Ramadhani Brothers, Sainted, and Sofie Dossi, who were all given automatic passes as Golden Buzzers by their respective judges.

Acrobats, singers and musicians, a comedian, a magician, a pole dancer, and an aerial act were all featured in the latest episode of the show. The Golden Buzzers were controlled by Howie and Mel B, who were supposed to each put one act through in the competition.

AGT: Fantasy League all streaming platforms explored

AGT: Fantasy League can be viewed exclusively on NBC as well as on direct-to-TV services, which also have the show in their catalog. With so many channels available, Fubo TV nearly completely replaces cable when it comes to watching live AGT: Fantasy League.

For those who would prefer to watch the show without charge, Fubo TV offers a 30-day free trial. A subscription that starts at $74.99 grants users access to over 150 channels, including live sports streaming.

Between Fubo TV and Sling, the latter is more affordable, with monthly subscriptions starting at $40. Although there are no free trials, consumers can enroll for $20 for the first month. With a basic Sling subscription, you can watch over thirty channels.

What happened on AGT: Fantasy League episode 5?

On Monday, January 29, AGT: Fantasy League resumed with the first set of Semi-Finals 1 performances from the second round. Mel B, a former judge, is back on the new spin-off series, competing against Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel to guide a top-tier AGT talent through the season to the finish line. Terry Crews has returned to his role as host as well.

Aidan Bryant and Enkh-Erdene on Team Heidi, Anna DeGuzman, Kristy Sellars, and Preacher Lawson on Team Howie, Ghetto Kids and Vardanyan Brothers on Team Mel, and Kodi Lee, Loren Allred, and Pack Drumline on Team Simon all gave second-round performances in Monday night's first semi-final.

Kristy Sellars from Team Howie opened the night with a stellar performance after her incredibly successful first-round performance. After the athlete's routine, singer Loren Allred mesmerized the audience and judges with her vocals. Given how much support Simon had given her when they first met, Allred was overjoyed to be still competing and to be a part of his Dream Team.

Team Heidi proceeded with the new performance by aerialist Aidan Bryant and vocalist Enkh-Erdene. Having lost Bryant to Mel, Heidi wanted Erdene to perform something completely different for the audience, moving on from country music.

After a first-round performance that Simon thought wasn't as good as what he had seen from them previously, the Vardanyan Brothers had to pick it up. They were having trouble coordinating a routine they had performed just once before, so Mel worked with them on a larger-scale stage performance.

Towards the conclusion of their performance, the brothers attempted to balance in front of the judges on the tips of two knives; after failing the first time, they attempted it again.

As Howie contemplated whether he ought to have pressed the Golden Buzzer for the previous performance, Team Mel's Ghetto Kids took the stage to make their own mark. They took a group photo with the judges as they concluded tonight's dance to a tune of their own creation.

Eventually, by the end of the episode, after two acts were eliminated, the top three acts selected by the audience remained, but only one act was going to move on.

The Vardanyan Brothers, Pack Drumline, and Loren Allred were the three acts that received the most votes. In the end, Drumline is the only one of those three to make it to the finals and the one who received the most votes, as per reports by Gold Derby.