Purple Rain clearance on AGT: Fantasy League reportedly kept Simon Cowell up till midnight

AGT: Fantasy League, America's Got Talent's latest spin-off aired another episode on Monday, January 22, 2024. During the segment, the judges' teammates competed to make it through the next round so they would be a step closer to winning the show.

The episode saw another act make it to the finale as Sainted Trap Choir became the recipient of the Golden Buzzer. They performed Simon Cowell's favorite song, Purple Rain by Prince. Their performance earned them a standing ovation and Howie Mandel acknowledged Simon Cowell for making it happen.

"I know for a fact that young man at the end of the table was up till midnight clearing that song. We asked people on the show to step it up, you just stepped it up beyond, it was amazing."

AGT: Fantasy League will return next week with a brand new episode on NBC.

Sainted Trap Choir sings Purple Rain on AGT: Fantasy League on the song's 40th anniversary

AGT: Fantasy League saw another Golden Buzzer being pressed during this week's episode as Sainted Trap Choir sang Prince's iconic song, Purple Rain. The song was released in 1984 and the AGT performance did justice to it on its 40th anniversary.

Before the choir took to the stage, their introductory clip detailed their AGT journey and shed light on the events that led to their recent performance. Members of the choir explained that their exit from AGT came as a "blow" to them and that some of them went home to eviction papers or termination papers.

Simon Cowell stated that he was shocked when Sainted Trap Choir didn't make it to the finals during season 18. He added that he wanted them on his Dream Team:

"The first thing I said was, we've got to get you the best song in the world and I thought it has to be Purple Rain."

He told the performers that he wasn't sure if he would be able to get it but that he was going to try. The choir members were excited about performing an iconic song and called it an "amazing opportunity."

However, their journey wasn't free of obstacles. Courtney, one of the producers of the show, told them that they had to get clearance for the song. She noted that they had to prepare for the possibility that Purple Rain was "just not going to clear."

Scott, another AGT: Fantasy League producer, told them that the Prince song "never clears". However, Simon told the group that if they wanted to do it, he wasn't going to let go of it.

The group noted that they needed to prepare two different songs and even until the night before their performance, they didn't have a final song. The following day, Graham, AGT's music Director told them that Prince's estate graciously made an exception, meaning Sainted Trap Choir could sing Purple Rain.

After the performance, the judges praised the contestants. Mel B noted that they were "brilliant." Simon said that he connected with the group from the first audition, adding:

"Then we spoke on the phone and I said 'How would you feel about singing my favorite song of all time, Purple Rain?' And I just heard this scream and I thought that's a yes. I think Prince is the greatest artist of all time."

He further said:

"You said it was going to be good. It wasn't, it was incredible. It was honestly a moment I will never ever ever forget and I really pray this moment will change your lives."

The AGT: Fantasy League judge pressed the Golden Buzzer for the group, sending them straight into the finale. The NBC show will return next week with another episode on Monday, January 29, 2024.