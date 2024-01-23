Did Darci Lynne return to AGT: Fantasy League? Details explored

Darci Lynne returned to AGT: Fantasy League on episode 4, airing on Monday, January 22. The ventriloquist, comedian, and singer first came to national attention when she appeared on Little Big Shots in 2016. However, she shot to fame after winning America’s Got Talent season 12. Since then, she has made appearances on several television shows and held tours with her puppet characters.

Notably, Petunia Rabbit is one of her main and fan favorite puppet characters. After lifting the AGT trophy when she was merely 12, Darci spoke about her journey so far in an interview with Parade:

“I went on the road first thing when I turned 13 after the show, and I traveled to all 50 states before I turned 18. I’ve done three different tours, and shows, over the last seven years since I won, so it’s been an incredible ride so far. I’ve gotten to do amazing, amazing things.”

Now, at 19, Darci is participating in the AGT spin-off show as a member of Heidi Klum’s dream team. The youngster will be one of the 10 acts on episode 4 of AGT: Fantasy League.

AGT: Fantasy League star Darci Lynne wants to prove she’s different at 19

The ventriloquist signed up for the show with the intention of showing a different side to herself. She told Parade:

“I definitely come out and do something different that not everyone has seen me do. It’s a new side of me, like Darci 2.0, who is Darci at 19.”

Though she will perform with Petunia, Darci’s content has matured with age:

“If you think about it, what worked for Darci Lynne at 12 wouldn’t work for her now that she’s an adult, so her act had to mature along with her.”

She also said that her growing up over the years has also reflected in her puppets:

“The puppets have grown up with me I guess you could say, but not in any crude way. My demographic and the people that follow me, it’s super multi-generational and I love that, especially kids, too. So, I still keep it pretty family-friendly, but yeah, I would say definitely my material’s grown up with me.”

The Oklahoma native has become a pop culture sensation over the years, with her polished ventriloquism skills. She had performed in Las Vegas and hosted talk shows after taking home the $1 million prize. Since her victory, she has completed her cross-country tour, My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not), and appeared in the Netflix film, A Cowgirl’s Song.

Darci previously also competed on AGT: The Champions, where she was placed second.

Who will Darci Lynne compete against on AGT: Fantasy League episode 4?

Besides Darci Lynne, the AGT: Fantasy League week 4 lineup includes Aidan Bryant, Travis Japan, Cillian O’Connor, Brian Justin Crum, Ghetto Kids, Anna DeGuzman, Sainted, The Clairvoyants, and Musa Motha. AGT: Fantasy League episode 4 will air on Monday, January 22, 2024, via NBC at 8 pm ET.

The new episodes of the show are available to stream on Peacock, a day after their original release. Those without an active NBC connection can watch the show on a plethora of streaming platforms, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.