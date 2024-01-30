Who are the Final 3 in AGT: Fantasy League? Prize money and more details

AGT: Fantasy League released its first semi-final round in episode 5, aired on Monday, January 29, at 8 pm ET. The spin-off reality show’s format includes three rounds: qualifiers, semi-finals, and the grand finale. Previously, in four qualifiers, each week 10 acts took over the stage, with five performers advancing in the competition.

The qualifiers are now being followed by a two-day semi-finals. The first semi-final round featured brand-new performances by Kristy Sellars, Loren Allred, Aidan Bryant, Enkh-Erdene, Ana DeGuzman, Vardanyan Brothers, Ghetto Kids, Kodi Lee, and Pack Drumline.

At the end of episode 5, host Terry Crews announced that Aidan Bryant, Kodi Lee, and Pack Drumline were the final three acts advancing to the finals of AGT: Fantasy League.

Notably, the grand finale is set to take place on February 19, 2024. The winner of the competition series will take home the grand prize of $250,000.

Final 3 in the first semi-finals of AGT: Fantasy League

Aidan Bryant

Initially a contestant on America’s Got Talent season 16, Aidan Bryant also competed on AGT: All-Stars season 1, where he became the ultimate champion. The aerialist returned to the franchise’s Fantasy League version as a member of Heidi Klum’s team and amassed positive critiques from the judges in Semi-Finals 1.

Simon called his act “dangerous and brilliant”, while Mel was left “speechless” and hit the Golden Buzzer, sending him to the finals. Heidi broke into tears over the stealing of one of her favorite team members.

Meanwhile, Aidan Bryant was visibly shocked when the golden confetti dispersed all over the stage, announcing his entrance into the AGT finals.

Kodi Lee

Hailing from Irvine, California, Kodi Lee, a pianist rose to fame for his stint in AGT season 14 as he lifted the winner’s trophy. Since then he has reappeared in the franchise’s All-Stars version and is now competing in the spin-off show.

He amassed a standing ovation during his performance in the qualifier round and ended up receiving the Golden Buzzer for singing an original song during Semi-Finals 1.

His vocals on Journey of You and I, a song dedicated to his mother, left the judges mesmerised and Howie stole him from Simon’s team by hitting the Golden Buzzer.

After making it to the AGT: Fantasy League finals, Kodi Lee expressed his emotions in an Instagram post, writing:

“Tonight I sang ‘Journey of You and I’ on AGT: Fantasy League. This song is a dedication to my mom, for always being there for me throughout my life. Her selfless devotion has made me who I am today. Thank you mom, I couldn’t have done any of this without you.”

He thanked Howie Mandel for pressing the Golden Buzzer and continued:

“It means the world to me! And thank you to everyone who is supporting their children’s dreams - you all rock! Hell yeah!”

Pack Drumline

Pack Drumline, a music band from Chicago, Illinois, initially competed on AGT during season 17. They return in the spin-off in Simon’s team to get another chance to win. Ahead of their performance in Semi-Finals 1, the band noted on Instagram:

“Tonight is going to be one for the books! This performance is special because we’re taking it back to how we got started! We never got a chance to perform this concept on season 17, so we were beyond excited to share this with you for the semifinals!”

They got a standing ovation after the performance with Mel B suggesting if she hadn’t exhausted using Golden Buzzer, she’d hit it for them. With already two acts in, it was up to the audience to decide which act would move forward in the competition.

Pack Drumline ending up bagging the most votes, thereby becoming the third and final team of Semi-Finals 1 to advance to the finals.

The Semi-Finals 2 of AGT: Fantasy League will be held in episode 6, set to release on Monday, February 5 at 8 pm ET on NBC. It will be available to watch on Peacock the next day.

Those interested can also stream AGT: Fantasy League on other streaming platforms, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.