Calling all AGT enthusiasts! Brace yourselves for the kickoff of the initial semi-final round in the thrilling America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League. Tune in as the excitement unfolds during episode 5, scheduled to air this Monday, January 29, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on NBC.

In this reality TV extravaganza, the spotlight shines on the four distinguished judges – Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Mel B – as they take the helm, curating their fantasy teams. With the task of selecting 10 distinctive acts each, these judges engage in a spirited competition throughout the season.

The ultimate goal? To see which judge's chosen act emerges triumphant, claiming the coveted grand prize of $250,000. The stage is set, and the stakes are high in this thrilling journey of talent and entertainment.

AGT: Fantasy League upcoming episode explored

In the upcoming Week 5, the stage is set to be graced by a dynamic ensemble of semi-finalists, a culmination of talent from the initial four Qualifiers rounds. Notable participants include the electrifying dance group Ghetto Kids and the mesmerizing pole dancer Kristy Sellars.

As confirmed by NBC to Gold Derby, the cast list for the fifth episode includes the skilled aerialist Aidan Bryant, a previous contestant on AGT season 16 and AGT: All-Stars, hailing from Prince George, VA. He joins 'Team Heidi' in the pursuit of showcasing his exceptional talents on this captivating stage. Get ready for a night filled with diverse performances and outstanding acts!

Terry Crews, the charismatic host of America's Got Talent, continues to lead the way for the new show. A notable feature making a comeback is the Golden Buzzer, injecting excitement by propelling acts directly into the finals.

However, there's a twist this time around – each judge has the power to use the Golden Buzzer for their own chosen act or strategically press it to elevate an act from another judge's team.

Adding another layer of anticipation, the studio audience will play a crucial role, casting their votes each week to decide which acts progress to the Semi-finals and Finals rounds. Brace yourselves for a season filled with surprises and competitive twists!

Recap of AGT: Fantasy League episode 4

In episode 4 of AGT: Fantasy League, Aidan Bryant kicked off the night, impressing the judges with his mesmerizing aerialist skills. Mel B praised him as endless and seamless, and Howie declared his performance a step closer to victory.

Team Mel showcased Travis Japan, receiving positive feedback for their improved performance. Despite not being the best singers, the judges appreciated their old-school charm and ability to bring joy. Cillian O’Connor, chosen by Simon for his team, delivered a magical act with a focus on story and music.

Brian Justin Crum, seeking redemption, impressed the audience with his rendition of Forever Young. While Simon suggested a different song, Mel emphasized the return to the purity of his voice. Ghetto Kids, a viral act from Britain’s Got Talent, brought energy and sassiness, earning praise for being simply brilliant.

Anna DeGuzman, the runner-up of AGT season 18, showcased her sleight-of-hand skills. Mel called her brilliant, and Simon appreciated her unique approach to magic. Sainted, chosen by Simon, delivered a powerful gospel rendition of Purple Rain, earning a standing ovation. Simon used the Golden Buzzer, sending them straight to the finals.

Musa Motha closed the show virtually from London with a powerful dance. Simon expressed deep respect for him as both an artist and a person.

After the audience vote, the five acts that secured their spots in the Semi-Finals are Musa Motha, Ghetto Kids, Anna DeGuzman, Aidan Bryant, and Darci Lynne.

Watch AGT: Fantasy League episode 5 exclusively on NBC at 8 p.m. ET. Catch the latest episodes on Peacock the next day or on platforms like Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.