AGT: Fantasy League Semi-Finals 1: Release timings for all regions

AGT: Fantasy League, premiered on January 1, 2024, on NBC. With viewers waiting for each episode every Monday, the America's Got Talent spinoff has received positive reviews. Identical to other AGT spinoffs like AGT: All-Stars, the show formatting, though, is different from the original competition series.

AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Cruise have returned for AGT: Fantasy League alongside former show judge Mel B. This time, though, not only the judges will be participating, they will be competing with each other and with their respective teams.

After episode 4 was released on January 22, 2024, the audition week has concluded, and the semi-finals are approaching. The two episodes of semi-finals one and two will air on January 29, 2024, and February 5, 2024, respectively, at 8/7c on NBC.

Who made it to the AGT: Fantasy League Semi-Finals?

To win the grand prize of $250,000, viewers saw each participant giving their hundred percent.

Following the four-week AGT: Fantasy League auditions, 20 acts head towards the semi-finals. The semi-final 1, though, introduces 10 acts. NBC confirmed the week-5 lineup from episode 5 to Gold Derby.

Team Heidi Team Howie Team Mel B Team Simon Aidan Bryant Aerialist from Prince George, VA. Used to be a contestant on AGT season 16, and AGT: All-Stars Anna DeGuzman Magician from Bergenfield, NJ. Former participant in AGT season 18 Ghetto Kids Dance Group from Kampala, Uganda. Former contestant on Britain's Got Talent season 16 Kodi Lee Singer and Pianist from Irvine, CA. Made an appearance on AGT season 14 and AGT: All-Stars Enkh-Erdene Singer from Erdenet, Mongolia. Was previously on Mongolia's Got Talent season 2 Kristy Sellars Multimedia Pole Dancer from Victoria, Australia. An AGT season 17 contestant Vardanyan Brothers Performers of a Sword Balancing Act. They are from Yerevan, Armenia Sword, have previously appeared on Russia's Got Talent season 9 and Britain's Got Talent season 13 Loren Allred Singer from Pittsburgh, PA. Former Britain's Got Talent season 15 contestant Preacher Lawson Comedian from Memphis, TN. First auditioned on AGT season 12, then appeared in AGT: The Champions season 1 Pack Drumline Musicians from Chicago, IL. Before AGT: Fantasy League, have auditioned for AGT season 17

Billy & Emily, the Ramadhani Brothers, Sofie Dossi and Sainted were sent straight to the finals after receiving Golden Buzzers from the judges. The two two-hour-long episodes will decide which act makes the finals.

Like the auditions, SuperVote fans, as in the audience and viewers, will vote for their favorite performances, which will directly impact who will go home.

As of now, the 20 participants who have made it to the semifinals and the 16 contestants who went home are:

20 contestants who made it to the semi-finals 16 contestants who were eliminated Adrian Stoica & Hurricane

Aidan Bryant

Anna DeGuzman

Chapel Hart

Grace Good

Darci Lynne

Enke-Erdene

Ghetto Kids

Kodi Lee

Kristy Sellars

Kseniya Simonova

Loren Allred

Musa Motha

Preacher Lawson

Shadow Ace

Sheldon Riley

The Pack Drumline

Vardanyan Brothers

V. Unbeatable

Yu Hojin Hans

Jon Dorenbos

Maria Seiren

Tape Face

Piff the Magic Dragon

Drake Milligan

MerseyGirls

Wes P

Geneviève Côté

Ichikawa Koikuchi

Fritzy Rosmerian

Junior New System

The Clairvoyants

Brian Justin Crum

Travis Japan

Cillian O'Connor

Fans cannot wait for the upcoming semi-final episode, with some sharing their predictions on a subreddit r/agt. Reddit user u/tentaquille made the following predictions about semi finals1, AGT: Fantasy League episode 5:

"Howie's Golden Buzzer - Preacher (After Preacher joked about Howie not using his golden buzzer on him during the prelims, Howie might use it on him this time)

Mel's Golden Buzzer - Kodi/Kristy (She seemed intent on stealing from Simon's team so she might take away Kodi from him. If not, I think she might try to steal Kristy)

Audience Vote - Aidan (He outvoted Kodi in All Stars and he might also potentially beat Kristy too so I think he wins the Audience Vote)"

The finale episode of AGT: Fantasy League will air on February 12, 2024, while the grand finale will be released on February 19, 2024. Just like in the auditions, the judges have the option of pressing the golden buzzer in the semi-finals as well.

Sending their favorite acts directly to the finals, pressing the golden buzzer for their own team members and taking an act from another competing judge's dream team are options each judge has been given.

The competition series AGT: Fantasy League had previously hooked the audience with impressive acts and praise-worthy auditions. This time, it's the competition between the four judges that has made the show even more interesting.

AGT: Fantasy League Episode 5 will be available to watch on live streaming platforms like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. All upcoming semi-final and finale episodes will air every Monday on NBC at 8/7c.

