AGT: Fantasy League Semi-Finals 1: Release timings for all regions

By Samawiyah Hasnain
Modified Jan 29, 2024 11:54 GMT
Kristy Sellars on America
Kristy Sellars on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League Season 1 Episode 1 (Image via NBC)

AGT: Fantasy League, premiered on January 1, 2024, on NBC. With viewers waiting for each episode every Monday, the America's Got Talent spinoff has received positive reviews. Identical to other AGT spinoffs like AGT: All-Stars, the show formatting, though, is different from the original competition series.

AGT judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and host Terry Cruise have returned for AGT: Fantasy League alongside former show judge Mel B. This time, though, not only the judges will be participating, they will be competing with each other and with their respective teams.

After episode 4 was released on January 22, 2024, the audition week has concluded, and the semi-finals are approaching. The two episodes of semi-finals one and two will air on January 29, 2024, and February 5, 2024, respectively, at 8/7c on NBC.

Who made it to the AGT: Fantasy League Semi-Finals?

To win the grand prize of $250,000, viewers saw each participant giving their hundred percent.

Following the four-week AGT: Fantasy League auditions, 20 acts head towards the semi-finals. The semi-final 1, though, introduces 10 acts. NBC confirmed the week-5 lineup from episode 5 to Gold Derby.

Team HeidiTeam HowieTeam Mel BTeam Simon
Aidan BryantAerialist from Prince George, VA. Used to be a contestant on AGT season 16, and AGT: All-Stars Anna DeGuzmanMagician from Bergenfield, NJ. Former participant in AGT season 18Ghetto KidsDance Group from Kampala, Uganda. Former contestant on Britain's Got Talent season 16Kodi LeeSinger and Pianist from Irvine, CA. Made an appearance on AGT season 14 and AGT: All-Stars
Enkh-ErdeneSinger from Erdenet, Mongolia. Was previously on Mongolia's Got Talent season 2Kristy SellarsMultimedia Pole Dancer from Victoria, Australia. An AGT season 17 contestant Vardanyan BrothersPerformers of a Sword Balancing Act. They are from Yerevan, ArmeniaSword, have previously appeared on Russia's Got Talent season 9 and Britain's Got Talent season 13Loren AllredSinger from Pittsburgh, PA. Former Britain's Got Talent season 15 contestant
Preacher LawsonComedian from Memphis, TN. First auditioned on AGT season 12, then appeared in AGT: The Champions season 1Pack DrumlineMusicians from Chicago, IL. Before AGT: Fantasy League, have auditioned for AGT season 17

Billy & Emily, the Ramadhani Brothers, Sofie Dossi and Sainted were sent straight to the finals after receiving Golden Buzzers from the judges. The two two-hour-long episodes will decide which act makes the finals.

Like the auditions, SuperVote fans, as in the audience and viewers, will vote for their favorite performances, which will directly impact who will go home.

As of now, the 20 participants who have made it to the semifinals and the 16 contestants who went home are:

20 contestants who made it to the semi-finals16 contestants who were eliminated
  • Adrian Stoica & Hurricane
  • Aidan Bryant
  • Anna DeGuzman
  • Chapel Hart
  • Grace Good
  • Darci Lynne
  • Enke-Erdene
  • Ghetto Kids
  • Kodi Lee
  • Kristy Sellars
  • Kseniya Simonova
  • Loren Allred
  • Musa Motha
  • Preacher Lawson
  • Shadow Ace
  • Sheldon Riley
  • The Pack Drumline
  • Vardanyan Brothers
  • V. Unbeatable
  • Yu Hojin
  • Hans
  • Jon Dorenbos
  • Maria Seiren
  • Tape Face
  • Piff the Magic Dragon
  • Drake Milligan
  • MerseyGirls
  • Wes P
  • Geneviève Côté
  • Ichikawa Koikuchi
  • Fritzy Rosmerian
  • Junior New System
  • The Clairvoyants
  • Brian Justin Crum
  • Travis Japan
  • Cillian O'Connor

Fans cannot wait for the upcoming semi-final episode, with some sharing their predictions on a subreddit r/agt. Reddit user u/tentaquille made the following predictions about semi finals1, AGT: Fantasy League episode 5:

"Howie's Golden Buzzer - Preacher (After Preacher joked about Howie not using his golden buzzer on him during the prelims, Howie might use it on him this time)
Mel's Golden Buzzer - Kodi/Kristy (She seemed intent on stealing from Simon's team so she might take away Kodi from him. If not, I think she might try to steal Kristy)
Audience Vote - Aidan (He outvoted Kodi in All Stars and he might also potentially beat Kristy too so I think he wins the Audience Vote)"

The finale episode of AGT: Fantasy League will air on February 12, 2024, while the grand finale will be released on February 19, 2024. Just like in the auditions, the judges have the option of pressing the golden buzzer in the semi-finals as well.

Sending their favorite acts directly to the finals, pressing the golden buzzer for their own team members and taking an act from another competing judge's dream team are options each judge has been given.

The competition series AGT: Fantasy League had previously hooked the audience with impressive acts and praise-worthy auditions. This time, it's the competition between the four judges that has made the show even more interesting.

AGT: Fantasy League Episode 5 will be available to watch on live streaming platforms like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. All upcoming semi-final and finale episodes will air every Monday on NBC at 8/7c.

Edited by Bhargav
