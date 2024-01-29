AGT: Fantasy League Week 5 - Line-up, release date, and more

America's Got Talent's success is a testament to its popularity, which became all the more evident with its spin-off, AGT: Fantasy League, taking off. With the addition of a new star judge, Mel B from Spice Girls, the new show features the best talents from the previous seasons of AGT.

The first four episodes of AGT: Fantasy League were qualifier episodes that qualified five of the 10 participating contestants to proceed to the semi-finals. It also saw one contestant from each episode become eligible for the golden buzzer, which sent them directly to the finals.

Episode 5 of AGT: Fantasy League marks the first episode of the two-part semi-finals, which is set to air on January 29. It will feature 10 contestants out of the 20 qualified contestants from the qualifier episodes, competing against each other for a position in the finals.

Line up for the first semi-final episode of AGT: Fantasy League

AGT: Fantasy League comes with a slight twist in its plotline, making the family favorite show even more interesting. Apart from having an All-Star cast, Fantasy League is also making judges compete.

The judge that presses the Golden Buzzer not only sends a contestant directly to the finals but also steals them from the judge they belong to, making them a part of their own team. Apart from the five contestants who made their way to the finals, 20 others are confirmed to compete in the semis. Of these, ten contestants will be featured in the upcoming episodes.

1) Aidan Bryant

Aidan Bryant first appeared on AGT season 16, and then on AGT All-Stars. The aerialist greatly impressed the audience and panelists alike with his aerial stunts, which became the reason for his coming back to the Fantasy League.

Aidan is representing the state of Virginia as he hails from Prince George and is an invaluable asset to Team Heidi. His performance in qualifier 4 saw him come down from the ceiling like an angel.

2) Anna DeGuzman

Anna DeGuzman left everyone speechless with her magic tricks on season 18 of AGT. She hails from Bergenfield, New Jersey, and belongs to Team Howie. She left Mel B shocked with her magic during qualifier 4.

3) Enkh-Erdene

Enkh-Erdene comes from Mongolia's Got Talent season 2 and is known for his singing prowess. He is here to represent Erdenet, Mongolia, and is another gem on Team Heidi. The contestant made the crowds hoot with excitement with his unexpected voice in qualifier 3.

4) Ghetto Kids

Ghetto Kids come from Kampala in Uganda and have featured on Britain's Got Talent season 16 previously. They are a vivacious dance group belonging to Mel B's team. The Ghetto Kids again stole the show with their power-packed performance in qualifier four.

5) Kodi Lee

Kodi Lee, with his talents at playing the piano, graced the stages of AGT season 14 as well as AGT: All-Stars. Hailing from Irvine, California, Kodi is a shining star of Team Simon. His performance in qualifier one earned him a standing ovation from panelists and the audience.

6) Kristy Sellars

Kristy Sellars seems like she owns the Multimedia Pole as she swerves her body around it. She represents Victoria, Australia, and first appeared on AGT's season 17. Howie Mandel got lucky with Kristy on his team. She brought a "whirlwind" on the stage with her performance in qualifier 1.

7) Loren Allred

Hailing from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Loren Allred stunned the audience with her singing in Britain's Got Talent season 15. She is now an asset on Simon's team. Loren performed her original song Never Enough from The Greatest Showman on qualifier 3.

8) Pack Drumline

Previously appearing on AGT season 17, Pack Drumline captured hearts with their musical talents. The band represents Chicago, Illinois, from Team Simon. On qualifier 3, Pack Drumline stunned the audience with their performance on We Will Rock You by Queen and Humble by Kendrick Lamar.

9) Preacher Lawson

Preacher Lawson is well remembered by AGT fans for the way he made them laugh on AGT season 12 and again on AGT: The Champions season 1. Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, Preacher represents Team Howie. Qualifier 2 of AGT: Fantasy League saw Mel B crying from laughter at Preacher's performance.

10) Vardanyan Brothers

Vardanyan Brothers hail from Yerevan, Armenia, and participated in Russia's Got Talent season 9, before participating in Britain's Got Talent season 13. Known for their expertise in sword balancing acts, the Vardanyan Brothers grace Mel B's team. In their AGT: Fantasy League qualifier 2 performance, the Vardanyan Brothers dropped jaws as they balanced their bodies on swords.

AGT: Fantasy League's semi-final part two is set to release on February 5 and will feature V.Unbeatable, Shadow Ace, Kseniya Simonova, Sheldon Riley, Grace Good, Adrian Stoica & Hurricane, Chapel Hart, Yu Hojin, Musa Motha, and Darci Lynne.

