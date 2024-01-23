Who are the Final 5 in AGT: Fantasy League? Prize money and more details

AGT: Fantasy League released its fourth qualifier on Monday, January 22, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The spin-off returns with Terry Crews as host, and the judging panel features Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B, who have drafted their dream teams and are competing against each other. Each week, a set of 10 AGT alums take the main stage, of which five make it to the next round based on audience votes.

The champion of America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League will take home a grand prize of $250,000. The format of the show includes eight two-hour-long episodes for three rounds: auditions, semi-finals, and finals.

The fourth qualifying round of the show featured brand-new performances by Aidan Bryant, Travis Japan, Cillian O’Connor, Brian Justin Crum, Ghetto Kids, Anna DeGuzman, Sainted, Darci Lynne, The Clairvoyants, and Musa Motha.

At the conclusion of the episode, host Terry Crews announced that Musa Motha, Ghetto Kids, Ana DeGuzman, Aidan Bryant, and Darci Lynne were the final five acts moving on to the semi-finals.

Final 5 in the fourth qualifier of AGT: Fantasy League

Musa Motha

Musa Motha, an amputee dancer from South Africa, defied all odds to enter BGT season 16, where he earned a Golden Buzzer and also finished fifth. He entered AGT: Fantasy League as a member of Simon Cowell’s team and was the final act of episode 4. Notably, Musa had to perform virtually from London as he couldn’t clear the paperwork needed to make it to the USA in time.

Ghetto Kids

Ghetto Kids, the music and dance group composed of children from the Katwe slums in Kampala, Uganda, featured in BGT last year. This time they return as a part of Mel B’s dream team. The judge brought them out to compete in the AGT: Fantasy League for their energy and sassiness.

Ana DeGuzman

Ana DeGuzman was the first-ever female magician to become a finalist on America’s Got Talent during season 18. She features in Howie Mandel’s team on AGT: Fantasy League. During her performance in episode 4, she brought Mel and Terry on stage to assist with her act.

Aidan Bryant

Initially a contestant on America’s Got Talent season 16, Aidan Bryant also competed on AGT: All-Stars season 1, where he became the ultimate champion. The aerialist now returned to the franchise’s Fantasy League version as a member of Heidi Klum’s team and amassed positive critiques from the judges on episode 4.

Darci Lynne

The ventriloquist, comedian, and singer first came to national attention when she appeared on Little Big Shots in 2016. However, she shot to fame at age 12 after getting a Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent season 12 and subsequently winning the show.

Darci appeared as a member of Heidi Klum’s dream team on AGT: Fantasy League and the new concept of her performance saw her playing the guitar and stepping away from puppet Petunia while maintaining the essence of her ventriloquism.

The audition round will be followed by two-day semi-final rounds that will be released on January 29, 2024, and February 5, 2024, respectively. The grand finale of AGT: Fantasy League will be released on February 19, 2024. The spin-off releases new episodes weekly every Monday at 8 pm ET on NBC and is also available the next day on Peacock.

Those interested can also watch the show on a plethora of streaming platforms, including Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.