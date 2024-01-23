When did Darci Lynne first appear on AGT? Details Explored

Darci Lynne Farmer became a household name after her appearance on season 12 of America's Got Talent, aka AGT, which started airing in May 2017. The ventriloquist became the talk of the town after her audition performance garnered more than 67 million views on YouTube.

AGT's popularity maintains itself because of the talent America comprises. The encouraging judges and the glorified platform bestowed by the show turn it into an experience. The love the artists were able to gather has blossomed into adaptations of AGT in many countries. Winners like Darci Lynne are at the center of receiving credits for the show's spread.

Darci Lynne Farmer won AGT season 12 with her puppet Petunia

Darci Lynne was only 12 years old when she came to present her act on the national stage for the first time. Her performances kept getting better, which eventually led her to win the title alongside her puppet rabbit, Petunia.

Darci says she started learning the art of ventriloquism when she was 10 to help her overcome her shyness, as reported by The Deseret. Her diligence in the art made it her second nature.

Her training as a vocalist is the reason for her spell-bounding singing performances and her musical career, apart from her ventriloquism. She recorded the track Just Breathe from the 2022 movie A Cowgirl's Song and is also about to release a single called Push Our Luck on February 5.

Talking about her relationship with the puppets, in an interview with The Deseret, Darci says,

“I’ve always thought of it as, my puppets can get away with murder but I can’t. It’s funny, they say things that I would never say to someone but … can get away with it so it’s pretty fun.”

Darci has been invited as a guest performer on AGT almost every season after her win in season 12, as the gem's performances light up the audiences, bringing more influence to the already prestigious stage. She is also the third ventriloquist to win AGT after Terry Fator and Paul Zerdin.

Darci Lynne's appearance on AGT's Fantasy League

With its three original judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and the new star judge, Mel B, AGT's Fantasy League took off on January 1, 2024. This spin-off of the show is much coveted because it's an all-star situation.

All four judges get to choose 10 acts each from the previous seasons of AGT. Now 19, Darci Lynne was chosen to be on Heidi Klum's team and made her AGT Fantasy League debut on January 22. Darci and Petunia together sang I've Got the Music in Me! by The Kiki Dee Band, which was much applauded by the audience.

Before her return, Darci told The Oklahoman,

“So, I was really nervous for the first round, especially. It was nerve-wracking because I’m just doing something different. That’s all I can say.”

The 'twist' she was referring to was her moving Petunia without any contact! In her AGT Fantasy League debut performance, Darci picked up the guitar and started strumming it mid-song, what shocked the fans was the fact that Petunia still moved and sang without Darci being anywhere near her. Darci's acts have grown and become more nuanced, more Fantasy League fit, which makes her contention stronger than it was seven years ago.

AGTs are always hard to judge because the contestants are picked after sifting through thousands of entries that apply for the auditions. Fantasy League is supposed to be even harder because all the contestants on it are proven pros at what they do. Its semi-finals are to set the course for the tough finale on January 29.