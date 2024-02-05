AGT: Fantasy League Week 6: Line-up, release date, and more

The America's Got Talent spinoff series AGT: Fantasy League has entered a climactic phase in its current season, with the second round of semi-finals soon to air. The upcoming February 5, 2024, episode marks Week 6 of the talent showcase's journey toward the finale. Apart from being another milestone for the performers competing for $250,000, the broadcast holds special significance for spotlighting fan-favorite acts from AGT's rich history.

In fact, the latest guest line-up taps into the show's most creative contestants from past seasons. From sand artist Kseniya Simonova to shadow puppet masters Shadow Ace, the new collection of cameos features diversely talented performers. Additionally, each act returns under the guidance of AGT's iconic main judges - Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Mel B.

With bragging rights and a hefty monetary prize intensifying the drive to win, viewers can anticipate one of Fantasy League’s most competitive showdowns as contestants push their skills to the limits.

AGT: Fantasy League week 6 heats up with top acts and high stakes

The line-up explored

The semi-finals of AGT: Fantasy League Week 6 feature a lineup that spans a wide array of talents.

Shadow Ace : Shadow puppeteer from the Philippines, known for his creative storytelling.

: Shadow puppeteer from the Philippines, known for his creative storytelling. Kseniya Simonova : Sand artist from Denmark, acclaimed for her visually stunning performances.

: Sand artist from Denmark, acclaimed for her visually stunning performances. V.Unbeatable : Mumbai-based acrobatic dance group famous for their high-energy routines.

: Mumbai-based acrobatic dance group famous for their high-energy routines. Adrian Stoica & Hurricane : Unique animal variety act from Italy, showcasing remarkable animal talents.

: Unique animal variety act from Italy, showcasing remarkable animal talents. Grace Good : Nashville's aerialist and acrobat, combining elegance with acrobatic skills.

: Nashville's aerialist and acrobat, combining elegance with acrobatic skills. Sheldon Riley : Australian singer known for his powerful vocal performances.

: Australian singer known for his powerful vocal performances. Chapel Hart : Musical group from Mississippi, blending harmonies with heartfelt storytelling.

: Musical group from Mississippi, blending harmonies with heartfelt storytelling. Yu Hojin : South Korean magician, captivating audiences with his innovative magic.

: South Korean magician, captivating audiences with his innovative magic. Darci Lynne : Ventriloquist and musician from Oklahoma, known for her charming performances.

: Ventriloquist and musician from Oklahoma, known for her charming performances. Musa Motha: Inspirational dancer from South Africa, known for his expressive dance style.

These acts, along with others from the respective teams of Cowell, Klum, Mandel, and Mel B, represent the best of what AGT has offered over the years. Fans believe each act's inclusion in this semi-final round speaks to their exceptional talent and the strong mentorship they've received from their respective judges.

Release date and where to watch

The sixth episode of talent showcase spinoff AGT: Fantasy League arrives on February 5, 2024, for eager viewers. Those looking to catch the semi-finals stage live can tune into NBC at the scheduled Monday night broadcast time. Streaming alternatives also exist for on-demand fans, as Peacock will house the newest episode beginning Tuesday, February 6.

Beyond the NBC platforms, various streaming outlets grant additional viewing means too. Services like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV give fans an array of options to take in all the awe-inspiring performances.

What to expect?

Week 6 of fantasy talent spin-off AGT: Fantasy League carries exceptionally high competition stakes. A grand prize of $250,000 awaits the winning contestant, reflecting immense skill required to triumph. Already in semi-final eliminations, the season has featured strategic usage of judges’ Golden Buzzers to either propel an act forward or acquire competitor talent.

As the February 12 finale nears, program momentum elevates across the board. From judges to performing acts, eagerness for the season's climax intensifies each week.

With reputations and a quarter million dollars at stake, Week 6 promises some of the most dynamic talent showcases yet. Each contestant, whether returnee or rookie, understands reaching the finale requires excellence that wins over both viewers and AGT: Fantasy League celebrity experts.

Much of AGT: Fantasy League’s engaging formula stems from reintroducing audience standouts from seasons past. By bringing back recent fan-cherished contenders, producers have reshaped gifted performers’ narratives for a new generation.

As viewers tune in to NBC on February 5, they can expect a night filled with remarkable performances that showcase the best of what America's Got Talent has to offer.