AGT Season 17 Episode 13 : The Brown Brothers' performance leaves fans with mixed emotions

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on NBC.

Tonight, The Brown Brothers were one of the many acts that performed live to earn the required votes to move ahead in the competition. Their impersonations of popular characters mixed with their singing impressed the audience during the audition round. This time around, their performance received mixed reactions from netizens.

Fans react to AGT contestants The Brown Brothers' performance

On tonight's episode of AGT, The Brown Brothers came back with their impressions and singing skills to wow the judges and the audience. Ahead of their performance, the duo promised more impressions and delivered on the same.

They impersonated Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Simon Cowell, Blake Shelton, Bon Jovi, and many more and impressed the judges and live audience, even gaining a standing ovation from Heidi Klum.

However, their live performance left the internet divided. While some fans loved the impressions, others felt that some of them weren't up to the mark.

Ryan Bartholomee @RyanBartholomee The Brown Brothers stepped up in a big way! This was incredible! #AGT The Brown Brothers stepped up in a big way! This was incredible! #AGT

Kendramiller @kkm91997 He got all of them spot on omg #agt He got all of them spot on omg #agt

MoMo 🪷 @BlowSumMo_ 🤣 im voting for them too. That impression of Simon just had me weak 🤣 im voting for them too. That impression of Simon just had me weak #AGT 😂😂😂🤣 im voting for them too. That impression of Simon just had me weak #AGT https://t.co/bwWADYfKvv

AndyJohnston @AndyJohnston15 Started strong with the impressions but fell apart after the first bit. #agt Started strong with the impressions but fell apart after the first bit. #agt

OldTallGuy @OldTallGuy15 These guys get credit for being innovative. Not overly impressed with the singing . #AGT These guys get credit for being innovative. Not overly impressed with the singing . #AGT

A recap of The Brown Brothers' audition on AGT

Ahead of their performance, the AGT contestants revealed that they were Navy veterans. The brothers also confessed that they were both autistic and that the condition made socializing difficult for them. However, they also explained their motivation behind auditioning for the reality competition was their desire to inspire people like them.

Gabriel Brown gave all four judges one set of cards that had characters they could impersonate and another set that had a list of songs. The judges chose the following combinations:

Sofia: Tiny Dancer - Kermit the Frog

Heidi: Photograph - Donald Duck

Howie: Drops of Jupiter - Spongebob Squarepants

Simon: Someone You Loved - Simon Cowell

Terry: You Will Be Found - Ben Splatt

While Nate was on an instrument, Gabriel sang the chosen songs in the voices of the characters. This instantly impressed the judges, who were bewildered by the performance. The duo even received a standing ovation from all the judges.

In an interview with Green Valley News, the AGT contestants previously opened up about performing in the competition. Nate said:

“I feel like in a weird way the AGT stage was a space like that where even though people in the audience don't know who you are they are ready to get to know you and accept you immediately for exactly what you present. If you are up there and be yourself, you are going to get support for being yourself.”

A total of 54 acts were chosen to perform live on AGT at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. The qualifiers round will last for five weeks in total, after which 10 acts and one wildcard contestant will move to the final round.

Judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel will be back on the judging panel this week along with the rest of the country, voting for the two best acts of the night. Readers can keep watching America's Got Talent on NBC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish