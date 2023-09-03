AGT season 18: Where is Murmuration from?

NBC’s America’s Got Talent season 18 is in full flow, with the recent Qualifier 2 adding two further finalists to the mix. Qualifier 1 was aired earlier this month, on 23 August, and saw Lavender Darcangelo and Adrian Stoica & Hurricane’s dog act qualify for the live rounds. This time around, some incredible performances concluded with Murmuration and Ahren Belisle being added to the final round.

A 64-member dance group from France, Murmuration received the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel and showed tremendous improvement in the Qualifier. Combining some incredible light effects with mesmerizing hand-based choreography, the dance group produced perfectly synchronous performances that proved to be a visual spectacle. Thus, viewers are eager to know everything about the spectacular AGT 18 contestants.

Expand Tweet

AGT season 18: France-based dance group Murmuration steals the show during Qualifier 2

The auditions, despite winning hearts, proved to be a bit of a challenge for Murmuration. This was because the group was without its leader and choreographer Sadeck Berrabah, who had fallen sick. His absence meant that Berrabah's best friend and long-term partner Jibril Maillot was forced to stand in as the leader.

Maillot did his job expertly, later claiming that he was nervous, and simply hoped to convert his friend's message the way he envisioned. Still, Sadeck's return for the Qualifier resulted in some incredible improvement that left the judges in awe. While it was Howie who gave Murmuration the Golden Buzzer, his decision was met with approval from all the judges.

The unique style of the France-based dance group led to comparisons with AGT season 17 winners, The Mayyas, something which even Sofia Vergara pointed out. After the Qualifier performance, Sadeck Berrabah was asked whether the group took inspiration from The Mayyas. However, he refused, claiming that they had been working to develop the concept since 2015.

The Mayyas, on the other hand, were formed in 2019. Berrabah also noted a range of differences between the concepts created by the two dance groups. Notably, Sadeck Berrabah has previously choreographed a performance that went viral, showcasing "hand ballet" for the Paralympics in France in 2024.

Both of Murmuration’s performances featured all 64 members, apart from Berrabah, in blindfolds. Their ability to maintain perfect harmony for long periods of time, along with the speed of their moves, stunned the viewers, especially those who were in attendance.

That situation arose in the Qualifier as well, with the judges complimenting Murmuration on different aspects of their performance. Howie Mandel, in particular, described the performance as perfection:

"That was perfection. I love the music, I love the imagery, I love the uniqueness. They did so many wonderful things with their hands and arms and music and body. America we're asking you to do one things with your hands. Vote. They have to be in the final."

However, it was Heidi Klum who appeared to be most stunned with the dance group:

"You brought the music to life. You gave it a heartbeat, like I felt everyone's heartbeat, it was incredible. Not one of you was out of line, you were so in sync. It was absolutely magical, and you just kept on surprising us with more beautiful things. I have to say, I didn't give you enough credit last time. You all are amazing."

Hailing from France, Murmuration can now be expected to become a regular feature and will be returning for AGT 18’s live episodes. New episodes of the NBC series can be watched every Tuesday and Wednesday, at 8 pm ET.