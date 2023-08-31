AGT season 18: Which acts performed in season 18 episode 14?

Qualifiers 2 of NBC's America’s Got Talent (AGT) Season 18 aired on NBC on August 29, 2023. With a $1 million cash prize at stake, a range of America’s best performers will be trying their luck in this season’s AGT. Hosted by Terry Crews, the show features judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofía Vergara, along with a range of other talented acts and performers.

A total of 11 acts were performed during episode 14 of the show. The night kicked off with Terry Crews’ golden buzzer act featuring Chioma & The Atlanta Drum Academy and finished with Howie’s golden buzzer act, a dance performance by the group Murmuration.

Here, we look at all the 11 acts that were part of the exciting AGT episode.

Who all performed during AGT 18 episode 14?

Chioma and The Atlanta Drum Academy

The group of drummers started the night with some intense energy and enthusiasm, playing a range of beats and songs. The judges quickly noticed the improvement the group showed since the audition.

Judge Simon admired their "unbelievable" energy. Howie deemed them "Golden Buzzer worthy," while Heidi and Sofía appreciated their utilization of space and the perfect energy they brought to open the show.

Sharpe Family Singers

Sharpe Family Singers, a group of young singers who grew up watching AGT, decided to take a risk by performing a theatrical rendition of a rock song. While Heidi praised their amazing voices, Howie buzzed them, finding their performance too much of a departure from their initial audition. Simon agreed with Howie's sentiments, suggesting they should have stuck to their musical theater lane.

Three G

The acrobatic trio Three G returned to the stage after a mishap during their initial audition. This time, they executed all their tricks flawlessly, impressing the judges with their determination and improvement. Sofia appreciated their persistence, Simon called it "incredible" compared to their previous audition, and Howie and Heidi praised their successful performance.

Erica Coffelt

Comic dancer Erica Coffelt took the stage with more confidence, aiming to build on her previous audition. While Simon pressed the buzzer, expressing mixed feelings about her performance, the other judges commended her improvement and the fun she brings to the stage. Sofia emphasized that Erica's enjoyment on stage was evident.

Alfie Andrew

Singer Alfie Andrew, a Harry Styles fan, aimed to impress judge Simon Cowell on AGT. His performance succeeded, with Simon claiming that he believes Alfie could make it to the finale. The judges unanimously praised his performance, with Howie calling him the "best act of the night" and Sofia admiring his confidence at such a young age.

Ahren Belisle

Ahren Belisle, a comedian with cerebral palsy, incorporated his condition and his service dog into his stand-up routine. The judges found his outlook on life and his incorporation of personal experiences hilarious. Simon said that he wanted the act to go on for longer, and the judges encouraged the audience to vote for him.

Dani Kerr

Singer-songwriter Dani Kerr chose to perform an original song, The Truth, for the AGT live show. While Sofia and Howie appreciated her uniqueness and distinct voice, Simon felt her performance was more suited for a bar than a big stage. Despite mixed opinions, the judges recognized her talent.

Ryland Petty

Magician Ryland Petty incorporated audience participation in his act, impressing the judges with his magical routine. The judges commended his confidence and incorporation of his personal connection with his father into the performance.

Andrew Stanton

Sword swallower Andrew Stanton delivered jaw-dropping acts, including lifting an assistant's body using contraptions attached to his eyelids and swinging from the ceiling with a sword in his mouth. The judges were simultaneously fascinated and terrified by his performance.

Steel Panther

Rock band Steel Panther performed Death to All But Metal with high energy, despite having to alter the explicit lyrics for the family-friendly show. The judges praised their style, energy, and the engagement they received from the audience.

Murmuration

Dance group Murmuration took their tutting act to the next level by incorporating new elements and props into their routine. The judges were blown away by their uniqueness and synchronization. Simon praised them for being in a "different league" from the other acts of the night.

The NBC show will return on August 30, to announce the two acts that will be included in the final round for AGT 18.