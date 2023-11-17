Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ressence TYPE 1 DX3: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The world of luxury timepieces is witnessing an exquisite collaboration with the unveiling of the Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ressence TYPE 1 DX3. This limited-edition watch, a product of the combined efforts of Ressence and Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons, is a remarkable instance of cultural artistry and advanced horology.

Known for its Belgian design and Swiss manufacture, Ressence has once again pushed the boundaries of traditional watchmaking.

This collaboration is not just a meeting of minds but also a fusion of cultures and crafts. The TYPE 1 DX3 is the result of a six-year partnership, marking a significant milestone in the world of luxury watches.

It showcases the elegance of Arab Geometric Art, a theme consistent throughout their trilogy of timepieces. This latest model is a celebration of cultural amalgamation, bringing together the intricate patterns of Arabic mosaics and the finesse of cloisonné watchmaking.

The watch, set to be a collector's item, is launching at Dubai Watch Week. Priced at 23,600 CHF, approximately $26,568, it is an exclusive offering with only 35 pieces available. This makes the TYPE 1 DX3 not just a timepiece but a piece of art, available for purchase via inquiry from the time of its showcase until November 20.

Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ressence TYPE 1 DX3 has a limited collection of 35 pieces

Dial: A Canvas of Culture

The dial of the TYPE 1 DX3 is a masterpiece in itself. It features a graphical pattern inspired by Arab Geometric Art. The rose gold palette, evoking the hues of the desert, signifies the blend of different cultures.

In low light, the cloisonné design emits a subtle green glow, thanks to the use of grade-A Super-LumiNova paint, adding to its mystique.

Case: A Pebble of Elegance

Fashioned on the T1° Round, the latest iteration of the TYPE 1, the DX3's case is designed to resemble a pebble. This design choice enhances the watch's aesthetic appeal and offers a tactile experience as smooth as its appearance.

Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ressence TYPE 1 DX3 (Image via Ressence)

The Trilogy: A Journey Through Art and Time

The TYPE 1 DX3 is the final chapter in a trilogy that has consistently showcased the elegance of Arab Geometric Art.

The models included in Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ressence TYPE 1 DX3 series offer a unique interpretation of Arab art, demonstrating a universal understanding of aesthetic balance. This trilogy is not just a collection of timepieces but a narrative of cultural harmony and artistic excellence.

The Book: “Arts & Crafts in Motion”

Accompanying the launch of the DX3 is Ressence’s first book, “Arts & Crafts in Motion.” Limited to 200 copies, this publication explores the synthesis of Arab Geometric Art and Horological Decorative Art within the DX trilogy. It is a valuable resource for enthusiasts of both watchmaking and cultural art.

Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ressence TYPE 1 DX3 (Image via Ressence)

The Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons x Ressence TYPE 1 DX3 is more than a watch; it's a celebration of art, culture, and horology. With only 35 pieces available, priced at 23,600 CHF, it's a rare gem in the world of luxury timepieces.

Available for purchase via inquiry at Dubai Watch Week until November 20, this watch is a testament to the successful collaboration between Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons and Ressence.

It represents a journey through time and art, appealing to collectors and connoisseurs worldwide. This timepiece is an accessory and a statement of cultural appreciation and horological innovation.