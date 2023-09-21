Ahsoka episode 7: Release date, time, expected plot, and more

With the excitement level rising with every new episode, Ahsoka episode 7 is highly anticipated after introducing new characters in the sixth episode. While fans are raving about creator Dave Filoni’s work, the cast is receiving praise for getting into the skin of the characters perfectly. The seventh episode will include the action of all the introduced characters in the story.

Ahsoka episode 7 is slated to release on September 26, 2023, on Disney+. A Disney subscription will be needed to catch the show as soon as released. Short of one episode to end the first season, Ahsoka episode 7 will lead to the positioning of the protagonist and her allies in a face-off with the main villain and his team.

For new viewers, Ahsoka episode 7 is the seventh part of season 1 of Ahsoka, the Star Wars spinoff featuring the Jedi Knight student of Anakin Skywalker. The show premiered on August 22 and has eight episodes in the first season. The titular role, portrayed by actor Rosario Dawson, collects her allies, Hera, Huyang, and Padawan Sabine, to search out one of the greatest Star Wars villains, Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 6.

Ahsoka episode 7: Release timings for different time zones, cast, and streaming details

Ahsoka episode 7 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, September 26, 2023, as per PT and ET. It will officially release on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, in the BST and CEST time zones. As the viewership time zones are different in different countries, the show released at the same moment will clock in different times:

6 pm Pacific Time (Tuesday, September 26)

9 pm Eastern Time (Tuesday, September 26)

2 am British Summer Time (Wednesday, September 27)

3 am Central European Summer Time (Wednesday, September 27)

Ahsoka episode 7 will air on Disney+. A Disney subscription offers two plans, a standard plan with ads and an ad-free premium plan. New viewers can visit the Disney Plus website to subscribe.

The upcoming episode is expected to be directed by Geeta Patel. The main cast playing the characters in Ahsoka episode 7:

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth David Tennant as Huyang Evan Whitten as Jacen Syndulla Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma

A quick recap of Ahsoka episode 6

Titled Far, Far Away, Ahsoka episode 6 delivered long-awaited storyline introductions. Both Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn make an entry into the show, bringing an end to the long search for them. The episode’s title refers to the distant planet of Peridea, where Ahsoka and Huyang reach in search of Sabine, whom Baylan and Shin kidnaped. The episode, written by Dave Filoni, is directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

Opening with a discussion and banter between Ahsoka and Huyang, the latter recites the iconic Star Wars tagline, “A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…” The protagonist and her companion cover only a few minutes in the episode while their journey on the purrgil towards the distant Peridea is shown.

Sabine Wren, in the next scene, waits in the custody of her kidnapper, Baylan, who pays her a brief visit before joining Morgan on the bridge. As they land on Peridea, they are greeted by Nightsisters, unhappy that Morgan brought a surprise package with her. They take the handcuffed Sabine to a temporary confining area while waiting for Thrawn to arrive.

Though concerned about the fate of Sabine, Baylan, played by Ray Stevenson, does not interfere with the Great Mother’s decisions. He, in turn, provides a lot of information about the planet of Peridea to Shin Hati.

Grand Admiral Thrawn's arrival is impressive with Night Troopers and gold-masked Enoch.

Thrawn, though unhappy with Sabine’s presence, decides to strike a deal to get the best out of the situation. He provides Sabine with the last known location of Ezra and a ride with some provisions to set out on her search. He also instructs Baylan and Shin to follow her and kill her along with Ezra after they reunite.

While Sabine and Ezra reunite after the decade-long separation, Thrawn and Morgan wait for the protagonist to arrive in Ahsoka episode 7. In the end, Ezra is busy telling Sabine about his life, while Thrawn asks Morgan to find out everything about Ahsoka, including her past.

What is expected in Ahsoka episode 7?

With both the pro and against groups assembled on the planet of Peridea, the story’s backdrop will be the land of purrgil graveyard. While Thrawn and his team of villains are getting their act together, the Jedi warrior’s allies are still blissfully unaware of the traps set for them.

As such, Hera and Mothma are busy with their court martial, while Sabine and Ezra are busy catching up with each other. In such a situation, whether Ahsoka can get all the support needed to thwart the evil plans of Thrawn remains to be seen.

In Ahsoka episode 7, when the Jedi lands on the distant planet, her adversaries would be ready for the encounter. If her Padawan and the newly found Ezra can join forces, the battles would be on an even level. Also, whether the former Jedi Baylan will switch sides remains to be determined. As such, many twists are expected in the upcoming episode.

Catch Ahsoka episode 7 on Disney+ on September 26/27 at the appropriate time per the viewership zone.