Aidan Gillen's Barber: Release date, cast, plot, and more

Aidan Gillen is set to star in the upcoming Irish movie Barber, which is scheduled for release in theaters in the United States on Friday, September 22, 2023. The movie follows the story of a private detective who exposes dark secrets after a granddaughter from a wealthy family goes missing. Barber was written by Fiona Bergin, with Fintan Connolly directing and Bergin producing.

The film was produced by Fubar Films with the participation of Fís Éireann. The main cast includes Aidan Gillen, Aisling Kearns, Gary Lydon, Helen Behan, Deirdre Donnelly, Camille O'Sullivan, Ruaidhri Conroy, Nick Dunning, and Jimmy Smallhorne. It premiered at the 2023 Dublin International Film Festival and had its theatrical release in Ireland on April 14, 2023.

The UK release date has not yet been announced.

What to Expect In Barber: Plot Details of Aidan Gillen’s Movie

In Barber, Aidan Gillen plays the character Valentine Barber, a private detective. The trailer begins with an elderly woman complaining to Barber about her missing granddaughter, Sara, who was last seen four days ago. He begins his investigation and discovers that Sara was last seen with her stepfather. Sara’s friend also shares some mysterious statements that Sara had made.

As Barber navigates the complexities of high society, he must determine whether Sara is truly lost or if there are deeper layers of hidden secrets. The official IMDb synopsis of Barber reads:

"Val Barber, a private investigator, is hired by a wealthy widow to find her missing granddaughter."

Cast and Crew Details: Barber

Aidan Gillen takes on the lead role of Valentine (Val) Barber. He is best known for his role as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish in HBO’s Game Of Thrones. Deirdre Donnelly portrays the wealthy elderly woman who hires Val to find her missing granddaughter, and Isabelle Connolly plays Sara, the missing granddaughter.

The supporting cast includes:

Aisling Kearns as Kate Barber

Liam Carney as Tony Quinn

Helen Behan as Monica Nolan

Irma Mali as Oxana Popov

Nick Dunning as Eunan Brady

Steve Wall as Eddie Quinn

Simone Collins as Jane Devaney

Rúaidhrí Conroy as Luke Kenny

Desmond Eastwood as Cian Kelly

More About Aidan Gillen

Aidan Gillen is a talented Irish actor known for his portrayal of complex characters. Other than GOT, He is also known for versatile performances in film, TV, and theater, with notable roles in The Dark Knight Rises, Bohemian Rhapsody, Peaky Blinders, and Sing Street. His role as Littlefinger in Game of Thrones spanned seven seasons.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he shared his thoughts on the character:

“And I thought if I get that call — or rather when as this has got to happen sooner or later to a character like Littlefinger — I wondered how it would make me feel. Because the show has been such a part of your life for so many years, you start to think, 'What will your life be like outside of it?”

Where to Watch Barber?

Barber will be available in theaters in the United States starting September 22, 2023. While it has already been released in Ireland and premiered at the Dublin festival, the release date for the United Kingdom and other nations has not been announced yet. The Barber trailer also hints at availability on video-on-demand platforms, but no specific platform has been mentioned.

Stay tuned for further updates.