Air Force 1 Mid Culture Day: Where to buy, release date, and more 

Nike is releasing its classic silhouette Nike Air Force 1 in mid-top cut to celebrate Japan's history. The silhouette will take in the Panda Colorway, a classic black and white two-tone to celebrate Culture Day 2022.

Air Force 1 Mid will be dressed in a mix of fuzzy materials, drawing its inspiration from the Ueno Panda. The Culture Day Air Force 1 Mid will be released officially through a raffle draw on Nike's Korea site on April 27, 2022, at 11 AM KTC for $135.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid Culture Day shoes

The Nike Air Force 1 Mid Culture Day sneakers have an upper construct with sherpa fleece that resembles a panda's fur in a white tone and has black-hued overlays. Black hairy suede overlays over heels, mudguards, and collar straps.

Black further accentuates the iconic swoosh logo, made of lateral leather, inner lining, and heel tabs of the sneakers. The creamy hue in sherpa's fleece is further spread over the eye stays of the shoes.

Further detailing is added with the bejeweled look found upon the medial side swooshes. These medial side swooshes arrive in glossy black with a silver lining.

"Celebrate the history of Japanese sneakers and its bustling community with the Air Force 1 mid 'Culture Day'. Inspired by the unique sneaker community of Ueno, Shibuya, and Harajuku, these shoes are graphic on the outsole. The all-over suede and fluffy upper evokes animals associated with each community, like baby pandas. Take a step towards the past, present and future of each community through 'Culture Day'," reads the product description on Nike."

The sneaker's insoles and bottoms accentuate a collage image of different references linking to Japanese culture, including the giant Buddha statue in Kamakura, the Ueno Park Panda, and a bunch of fish markets in the country. Completing off the design is an icy translucent outsole.

Dunk's upper accents the lace unit in a more saturated shade and suede strap. While the make-up inspiration is not overt enough, the outsole accents Japanese text, basketball, various pandas, and more to add a personal touch to Japanese culture for the cultural day.

One cannot directly buy the shoes. They have to go through a draw to obtain the shoes. The Draw application will begin on April 27, 2022, from 10 AM to 10:30 AM KST for 30 minutes. The winners will be announced on the same day from 11 AM to 1 PM.

The Nike Cultural Day sneakers will officially be released on the Nike Korea site online and in a few selected retailers in Asia on April 27, 2022, at 11 AM KST. The shoes will be released for 169,000 won or ($135).

