Air Jordan 1 High OG Team Red shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 High OG Team Red sneaker surfaced on the internet later in 2023. This iteration will be entirely decked in a White/Team makeup. The Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Team Red" rendition is predicted to enter the footwear scene on May 25, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources.

These high-tops will be sold via the online as well as offline stores of Nike, alongside a slew of linked Jordan Brand sellers. Reportedly, these pairs will be offered in full family sizes, including men's, grade school (GS), preschool (PS), and toddler (TD) variants. These variations will be marked with a selling price tag of $180, $140, $85, and $70, respectively.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 High OG Team Red sneakers

Expand Tweet

During the summer of 2024, a brand new Air Jordan 1 High Team Red variation is going to make its debut on the footwear scene.

The Air Jordan 1 High Team Red sneaker is characterized by an elegant palette of white and team red. This pair boasts a premium leather composition. Perforations are included in the toe box to guarantee that the shoe is breathable and comfortable. Additionally, the mesh tongue flaps as well as the inner lining have been designed to create a snug fit.

White is employed for the base, toe box, collar, and tongue flap, while Team Red toppings are applied to the eyestay, toe, heel counters, ankle flaps, inner liner, and "Nike Air" marking on the tongue tags. The base, toe box, and collar areas are all white.

The White Wings emblem and the midsole, which reside on top of the dramatic Team Red rubber outer sole unit, are the finishing touches to the fashionable design.

Expand Tweet

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Team Red rendition that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024.

Besides the Team Red colorway, the Jumpman label has planned many other Air Jordan 1 High iterations that will be dropped throughout 2024. The AJ1 High silhouette will also arrive in "Green Glow" and "Olive" colorways that will be launched in the coming months.

Both of these pairs are predicted to be launched via the online and offline Nike platforms, and a few of the other authorized Jordan merchants.