Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Olive shoes: Everything we know so far

The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Olive rendition recently surfaced on the internet. This shoe will be entirely decked in a Medium Olive/Black-Summit White color palette. The early mockup images were recently unveiled by sneaker insiders like @cop_o_clock.

The Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Olive rendition is predicted to be dropped sometime during the holiday season of 2024, as stated by House of Heat and other similar sources. Note that the official word on this release is still pending confirmation from Jordan Brand.

Reportedly, these shoes will be sold online as well as offline platforms of Nike, alongside other connected sellers of the Jordan brand. These shoes will be marked with a selling price label of $180 for each pair.

More details about the Nike Air Jordan 1 High OG Olive shoes

The sneaker market has seen a major increase in the attractiveness of dark hues, which is a fad that has been supported by Travis Scott's recognized collaborations with the Jumpman label.

As we move closer to the holiday season of 2024, we are getting more and more excited about the introduction of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Olive," a model that offers to blend renowned patterns with a palette that is simple yet stunning.

A rising affinity for natural tones in luxury goods and streetwear is aligned with the “Olive" version, which is anticipated to replicate the color-blocking pattern of the AJ 1 High OG "Yellow Ochre" that was introduced at the beginning of the year.

Speculation is that this upcoming pair will include a harmonious combination of medium olive, black, and summit white; nevertheless, the specific positions and materials of these shoes are still being kept under wraps.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 High OG Olive colorway that will be accessible in the coming months of 2024. Jordan Brand enthusiasts and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with the Nike site or use its SNKRS app for timely alerts on their release.

Many other iterations of the Air Jordan 1 High silhouette are planned for the coming months of 2024, including “Bred Toe Reimagined,” “Latte,” “Metallic Burgundy,” and more. These iterations will be offered via the online and offline stores of Nike, alongside a few other Jordan Brand retail shops.

