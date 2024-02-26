Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Bicoastal” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Bicoastal” shoes recently emerged on the internet. These sneakers will be decked in a Summit White/Bicoastal-Oxidized Green color palette.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Bicoastal” colorway is predicted to enter the footwear market sometime in April 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Note that the official launch date isn’t disclosed by the Swoosh label as of now.

Reportedly, these pairs will be traded via the online as well as the offline locations of Nike, alongside a slew of linked merchants. They will be marked with a $150 price tag.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 “Bicoastal” shoes

Closer look at the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT 2 Bicoastal sneakers (Image via Twitter/@geek2sole)

The famous Air Jordan 1 silhouette was given a contemporary update in the form of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT, which was put on the market by Jordan Brand in the year 2020. In 2022, they released the sequel, which was called the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, capitalizing on the success of the original.

Jordan Brand is getting ready to display a colorful new "Bicoastal" hue in readiness for the Spring 2024 season. This colorway will be part of the broad selection that the brand offers.

In addition to Summit White and Bicoastal, the footwear also features an Oxidized Green color scheme that is really eye-catching. The mesh collars as well as cut-out Swoosh insignia along the sides are adorned with bicoastal hues, while the surface of the shoe is a Summit White basis.

In addition, the Zoom Air marking on the tongue tag and insoles is highlighted by a variety of hues of green, and the layout is finished off with a robust rubber outsole that features Formula23 padding. This outer sole unit emphasizes both sturdiness and comfort.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Bicoastal” rendition that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks of 2024. Jordanheads and other curious readers are advised to stay connected with the Swoosh’s site for regular updates on the launch.