Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Metallic Black" shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” iteration recently emerged on the internet. The early mockup of the fresh colorway was shared by Jordan Brand insiders, including @Zsneakerheadz and @brandon1an. This shoe will be entirely decked in a White/Black/Neutral Grey palette.

The Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” rendition is predicted to enter the sneaker scene sometime during the holiday season of 2024, as per initial reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Remember that the official date of release isn’t disclosed by the shoe brand.

Reportedly, these low-tops will be dropped via the online as well as in-store locations of Nike, alongside a bunch of connected retail merchants. These pairs will be marked with a $160 price label.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Metallic Black" shoes

With the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low '85 "Metallic Black," the Jumpman label takes its Holiday 2024 collection to the next level. This special edition is an ode to the legendary "Metallic Black" Air Jordan 1 High that was released in 1985.

The release is intended to invoke feelings of nostalgia while also providing a contemporary take on the traditional silhouette. Jordan Brand is committed to both its long and distinguished past plus the development of creative footwear structures, as evidenced by the introduction of the "Metallic Black" Jordan 1 Low '85.

A color palette consisting of white, black, and neutral gray is featured on the sneaker. To allow air to circulate the toe box, the top layer is made of white leather and incorporates holes.

With mesh tongue flaps as well as an inner liner, the level of comfort is increased. Metallic Black Swoosh emblems and heel tabs pay homage to the "Metallic" design aesthetic that was popular in 1985.

Both the tongue tags and the sockliner of the "Nike Air" shoe include black details. Additionally, the layout is finished off with a rubber outer sole unit that is neutral grey and a white midsole.

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 1 Low “Metallic Black” rendition that will supposedly hit the market in the coming months of 2024. Jordanheads and other sneaker enthusiasts are advised to stay connected with Swoosh’s site or its SNKRS app to get updates on the arrival of these shoes.

