Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Noble Green” shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Following the release of several Air Jordans with golf themes, including "Navy," "Black," and "White," sneakerheads now have their first look at the upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low Golf "Noble Green."

The sneaker family will experience a fruitful 2023, as seen by the brand’s consistent colorway teasers. After the Air Jordan 1 Low's consistent success, major collaborations with companies such as Union LA made the rounds on the internet.

According to early sources, the next Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Noble Green" version is scheduled to hit the market on February 3, 2023. The shoes will be distributed by Nike, its SNKRS app, and a few other specialized retail stores; however, the shoe company has not yet confirmed the drop dates. Following their release, fans and other interested readers can purchase them for $140 per pair.

Air Jordan 1 Low Golf “Noble Green” shoes will be highlighted with classic black and white accents

Here's a detailed look at the arriving sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Michael Jordan was frequently seen golfing when he wasn't defeating NBA legends on the court, but his Air Jordan shoes weren't ready for the course until 2015, when the world was treated to a golf-spiked Air Jordan 6. Since then, the Air Jordan line has offered a wide range of colors and models that were created with the golf course in mind.

Jordan Brand's most recent release includes the "Noble Green" Air Jordan 1 Low Golf. The Swoosh website for the Jordan Brand provides the following history of the iconic Air Jordan 1:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected."

It further reads,

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The pair adorn an all-leather look similar to a typical pair of AJ 1 Lows. It further features "Black Toe" color blocking with touches of noble green on the toe box as well as heel reinforcements. The mudguard, eyestays, and tongue are all painted black, and the tonal black laces end right beneath the gold Jumpman Golf emblem.

In addition, the white leather quarter panel with its white Jordan Wings emblem is embossed with a black Swoosh that extends across it back towards the heel tab as it moves towards the midfoot.

The top is finished with a black sock liner and insole, and the overall design is finished with a white midsole and a noble green rubber outer sole unit that is ready to take on an entire round of 18 holes.

In the coming days, the Jordan Brand roster will welcome a new iteration of Air Jordan 1 Low "Noble Green" sneakers. Fans of the athlete can easily sign up on the Swoosh's official e-commerce site or download the Nike SNKRS app to receive timely notifications on the upcoming launch.

