Air Jordan 1 Low UNC shoes restock (2024): Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 Low UNC rendition recently emerged on the internet. The popular low-top shoe, which was initially seen in 2020, will supposedly restock this year.

House of Heat and Sneaker News anticipate that the Air Jordan 1 Low UNC shoes will return to the sneaker world in the coming weeks of 2024. The official release date is still pending confirmation from Jordan Brand.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold online as well as in offline Nike stores, alongside a bunch of Jordan Brand retail merchants.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Low UNC shoes

closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Low UNC restocking sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

This iteration of Michael Jordan's first trademark shoe was initially introduced in June 2020. This variant of the Air Jordan 1 Low model, inspired by his former school's renowned University Blue coloring, quickly captured the hearts of female fans.

This silhouette is on its way to making a successful reappearance as a component of Jumpman’s 2024 release roster. Known for its clean and vibrant University blue and white coloring, the Air Jordan 1 Low "UNC" stands out from the crowd.

This palette is a homage to the University of North Carolina, the institution where Jordan refined his art before turning into a global basketball hero.

The "UNC" shade is still coveted even though the shape is not the original, and it features a contemporary take on the design by omitting the heel overlay as well as having Jumpman-branded tongues.

Take a look at the heels and tongue areas (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The white underlays cover the toe tops, lateral sides, and tongue flaps of the footwear. This clean makeup is topped with University Blue overlays on the mudguards, swooshes, and heel areas. Even the interiors are done in similar blue tones.

Rounding out the footwear are the white midsoles that are nicely banded together with the blue outer sole units.

Keep an eye out for the Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC” sneakers that will supposedly arrive in the coming months of 2024. Jordanheads are advised to stay in touch with the Nike website or install the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their release date and other details.

