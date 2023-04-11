Air Jordan 1 Low "White Olive" Shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Swoosh’s flagship sublabel, Jordan is getting ready to introduce its fresh iteration of Air Jordan 1 Low.

The latest colorway is dressed in a “White Olive” palette and is a stylish and comfortable sneaker that pays homage to the legacy of Michael Jordan and his first signature shoe.

It is expected to be released in the coming months at Nike.com, the SNKRS app, and a few other retail shops, both offline and online. The retail price is estimated to be around $110 for each pair.

Nike’s Air Jordan 1 Low shoes will arrive in “White Olive” ensemble with matching sole units underneath

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ 1 Low shoes (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1 Low is a classic sneaker that has been around since 1985. It is inspired by the original Air Jordan 1 that debuted in the same year and revolutionized the basketball shoe industry.

The shoe offers a clean, classic look that is versatile and timeless. It features an iconic design that pairs well with any outfit and showcases the heritage of the Jordan brand.

The iconic Air Jordan 1 has the following backstory, according to the official for the Jordan Brand:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

supker @m88855771832 Air Jordan 1 Low Surfaces in White and Olive Green ift.tt/PkBwaQ1 Air Jordan 1 Low Surfaces in White and Olive Green ift.tt/PkBwaQ1 https://t.co/32dklY9CGk

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

One of the latest colorways of Air Jordan 1 Low is the "White Olive" version, which is expected to be a women's exclusive release. A simple two-tone color blocking in Olive Green and White has been used to dress the silhouette. With mesh tongues and lining, this version of the Air Jordan 1 Low is built entirely out of leather.

While sporting Olive Green overlays, laces, Swooshes, inner lining, and rubber outsole, it has a White base with matching tongues, Wings in the back, and midsole.

The design is complete with the Green as well as White Jumpman logos, which are located on the tongue and insole, respectively. The midsole has an encapsulated Air-Sole unit that provides lightweight cushioning and comfort.

The outsole has a herringbone pattern that enhances traction on various surfaces. The shoe also has a lace-up closure and a padded collar for a snug and secure fit.

The Air Jordan 1 Low "White Olive" is a must-have for any sneaker lover who appreciates the history and culture of the Jordan brand. It is a sneaker that can be worn casually or dressed up for any occasion. It is also a great addition to any sneaker collection as it showcases a unique and eye-catching color scheme.

If you are interested in getting your hands on the AJ 1 Low "White Olive", stay tuned for more updates on its release date and availability. You can also check out the other future colorways of the silhouette via the SNKRS app and its official webpage.

