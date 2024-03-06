Air Jordan 1 Mid Flight shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Flight rendition recently surfaced on the internet. These shoes will be covered in orange and grey accents all over.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Flight colorway is predicted to enter the footwear scene sometime during the next few weeks, per House of Heat. Note that the official launch date hasn't been announced by Jordan Brand.

Reportedly, these sneakers will be sold via the online as well as physical platforms of Nike, along with a slew of linked merchants. They will be marked with a selling price label of $135 per pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 Mid Flight shoes

closer look at the Air Jordan 1 Mid Flight sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Flight will maintain the brand's fixation with a neo-vintage appearance, which will be carried over throughout the shoe.

This colorway forms part of an assortment that pays tribute to the enthusiastic energy of high school athletics and mascot culture. It is accompanied by the Air Jordan 1 Low.

Both pairs attempt to convey a sense of nostalgia, celebrating a bygone era when school pride and teamwork were most significant.

By incorporating design components that have been meticulously selected, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Flight" manages to seamlessly reflect the spirit of high school sports from the past. The outer layer of the footwear is constructed out of spotless white leather, and it appears to be dressed in an aged combo of orange and blue.

Expand Tweet

The use of contrast stitches with blue thread, masterfully embroidered into the orange toppings, adds depth and complexity. In addition to that, these overlays have a finish that has been worn before, which gives the pair a genuine retro vibe that is difficult to resist.

The rough-cut navy Swoosh embellishments offer the footwear an aged charm that is evocative of cherished team jerseys. This adds to the overall idea of high school sports.

The golden-yellow emblem on the tongue and heel adds dramatic color, while the sail-colored midsoles contribute to the shoe's overall antique appeal. Notable is the random splash of bubblegum pink on the left insole, a playful reference to the popular high school habit of chewing gum.

Expand Tweet

The quirky high school mascot-style images on the heel counters and tongue flaps further strengthen the idea.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 Mid Flight shoes that will hit the shelves in the coming weeks. Sneaker lovers and other curious shoppers are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site for regular updates on their launch.