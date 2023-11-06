Air Jordan 1 Mid “Inspired by the Greatest” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike's Jordan Brand has been relentlessly striving towards expanding its kids-only lineup, and the most recent fruit of their efforts is the "Inspired by the Greatest" colorway for the Air Jordan 1 Mid. The recently developed "Inspired by the Greatest" colorway features a visually appealing combination of blue and teal in its color palette.

According to Sneaker News, the Air Jordan 1 Mid "Inspired by the Greatest" shoes are expected to be released sometime during the beginning months of 2024. This information comes from the publication's projections. Keep in mind that the official release date is being kept a secret for the time being.

These sneakers will be made available for purchase in grade school sizing options via the SNKRS app, Nike's physical and online shops, and several affiliated Jordan Brand dealers.

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Inspired by the Greatest” shoes are dressed in a combination of blue and teal

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AJ1 Mid sneakers (Image via JD Sports UK)

Jordan Brand has another Air Jordan 1 Mid variant to offer its fans, dubbed "Inspired by the Greatest." A message that reads "Inspired by the Greatest" is printed on the tongue flap of the forthcoming iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Mid that will only be available for purchase by young buyers. This edition takes immense satisfaction in its commitment to the Jordan brand.

On the other side, there is a Nike Air tag, which, for some reason, is never present in the mid-cut style. This Air Jordan 1 Mid is reminiscent of the Charlotte Hornets thanks to its color scheme of electric blue and teal, as well as the pinstriping on the ankle collar.

Since it was initially introduced to the market for athletic footwear, the design of the Air Jordan 1 shoe has been altered on multiple occasions. Sneakerheads have shown a lot of love for the AJ1 silhouette and its many different variations, including high, low, mid, CMFT, KO, Elevate, and many others.

When showcasing this well-liked design, Nike places a high value on the sneaker's heritage as the primary focal point:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected.”

It continues as:

“Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential. Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Watch out for the "Inspired by the Greatest" Air Jordan 1 Mid sneakers that will be released later in the year. Fans of Jordan sneakers and anybody else who is curious about acquiring them are encouraged to stay tuned to the official Swoosh site or to get the SNKRS app to receive prompt updates on the actual launch date and arrival of the shoes.

In addition to those mentioned above, “Inspired by the Greatest” rendition, Swoosh will offer another color scheme of AJ1 Mid shoe in GS sizes, dubbed “Passport.” These sneakers were recently unveiled online, and they were dressed in a sail, black, and Crismon red outfit.