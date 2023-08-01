Air Jordan 1 "Stewie Griffin" customized sneakers: Where to buy, price, and more details explored

Sneaker customizers Tagzfootwear and Johnnyskicks have released a custom version of the Air Jordan 1 inspired by the iconic Family Guy character, Stewie Griffin.

Over the years, Nike has released a number of themed sneakers that were quite in vogue. However, when it comes to customized sneakers, fans always look up to the creative artists, who are the heart and soul of the sneaker community since they are well acquainted with the desires of the sneaker enthusiasts. Considering the hype over customized sneakers, Johnnyskicks created an amazing customized AJ 1 sneaker model.

The Air Jordan 1 "Stewie Griffin" is available in both high-top and low-top models. Currently, the pairs are available for purchase via Johnnyskicks online store. The limited edition AJ 1 Low "Stewie Griffin" costs $2,000, while the AJ 1 High "Stewie Griffin" costs $2,500.

Air Jordan 1 "Stewie Griffin" customized sneakers feature a white base

The AJ 1 is a popular Nike sneaker model with many popular colorways. For the "Stewie Griffin" colorway, the creative artist behind this customized shoe decided to work on the Air Jordan 1 Triple White sneaker for both high-top and low-top versions. It is a popular sneaker that has been released multiple times. The shoe features an all-white smooth leather makeup with matching uppers and overlays. It has a clean and simple design that makes it a perfect choice for customization.

As stated previously, Stewie Griffin, a popular Family Guy character, serves as the inspiration behind the new Air Jordan 1. Dressed in red and yellow hues as a reference to the outfit of the character, the sneaker comes with a white base. The sneaker pair also has blue hues in the mix, alluding to Griffin's blue sneakers.

The color scheme is the same for both the high-top and low-top AJ 1. However, this is not the first Stewie Griffin-inspired Nike shoe. Previously in 2018, the Swoosh brand released the Nike LeBron 6 "Stewie Griffin" sneakers, which were worn by NBA veteran P.J. Tucker. Considering the demand and limited edition status for the 2023 version, it seems the new Air Jordan 1 has eclipsed the the 2018 version of the sneaker in terms of popularity.

More about Johnnyskicks

Johnnyskicks is an established brand that has previously released various customized sneakers successfully. Founded by John Trottier, CEO, designer, sneaker creator, and photographer of the company, the brand aims to change the world of footwear one pair at a time. Johnnyskicks has also collaborated with other brands, such as Yankee Kicks, to create limited-edition sneakers.

Additionally, the brand has also released the first-ever fully 3D printed phygital sneakers called REVO Sneakers, which are available as Phygital NFT. Furthermore, the brand has also released a Jordan 1 Low Yankeekicks x Johnnyskicks "Miami Beach 2.0" sneaker. Thus, it is quite evident that Johnnyskicks is quite popular when it comes to customized sneakers, choosing the Air Jordan 1 to work on this time.

Not much is known about Tagzfootwear at the time of writing this article.

The amazing Air Jordan 1 "Stewie Griffin" customized sneakers are currently available for purchase. All the 'Family Guy' fans must make haste as the sneakers are only available in very limited numbers.