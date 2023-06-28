Air Jordan 1 Mid “White/Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 1 Mid continues the long-standing legacy of the Jordan brand, with new varieties hitting store shelves throughout the year. The AJ1 Mid is a slightly lower-cut version of the legendary high-top that changed the game of basketball. Following the release of 2024 colorways such as "White Dune Red" and the GS-exclusive "Multi-Color," the Air Jordan 1 Mid has debuted in a serene "White Black" combo. These sneakers are mostly white with traces of black throughout, as the name indicates.

The Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Black" version is slated to hit shelves later this year, as reported by sneaker news source Sneaker Bar Detroit. These mid-top shoes will be available for purchase from the SNKRS app, specific Nike retail stores, and a few other Jordan brand shops. These sneakers will be available at a fixed price of $90 USD per pair, just in grade school sizing options.

Air Jordan 1 Mid GS “White/Black” shoes are covered in premium nubuck overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Michael Jordan linked up with the Swoosh business in 1984, forever marrying the worlds of style, shoes, and basketball. Following their agreement, the classic Air Jordan footwear line was established and quickly became widely recognized.

In 1985, the release of the first signature footwear model, the Air Jordan 1, signaled the start of their combined shoe legend. For more than three decades, the dynamic duo's debut pair of sneakers have remained unquestionable classics of streetwear and popular culture.

According to the Jordan website, the 1985 Air Jordan 1 sneaker model's backstory and evolution are stated as follows:

“It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continued as,

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

The Air Jordan 1 Mid goes back in time, adopting the elegant and straightforward design of its predecessors to adorn the streets once more. This new white and black variant is an indication that sometimes less is more, particularly when the style in consideration has such a rich history.

This AJ 1 Mid pays homage to the legendary 1985 "Metallic Pack" colorways with a traditional leather construction and ultra-minimal color mixing.

Take a closer look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

The silhouette has a clean white base, but it's the sparing use of black that makes this pair genuinely reminiscent of its predecessors from 1985. The black details on the collar, inside lining, Swoosh overlay, ankle wings design, and rubber outsole are gracefully understated. This subtle use of contrast keeps the shoe looking balanced while paying homage to its origins.

Keep an eye out for the newly disclosed Air Jordan 1 Mid "White Black" shoes, which will be available later this year. If you want to avoid missing out, sign up for the Nike email list or use the SNKRS app to receive timely updates on the footwear's public premiere dates.

