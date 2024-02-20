Air Jordan 12 Retro Wizard shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 12 Retro Wizard rendition recently emerged online. Sole Retriever unveiled the early mockup images of these sneakers. This shoe will be wrapped up in a White/Black-Game Royal palette.

The Air Jordan 12 Retro Wizard colorway is projected to be offered sometime around the holiday season of 2024, as stated by initial reports. Remember that the official date is kept under cover as of now.

Reportedly, these shoes will be traded via Nike, the SNKRS app, and several other linked Jordan Brand retail merchants. The pairs will be presented in four sizes, including adults, grade school, preschool, and toddler, each with a price tag of $210, $150, $90, and $75, respectively.

More details about the Air Jordan 12 Retro Wizard shoes

A closer look at the Air Jordan 12 Wizard shoes (Image via Twitter/@snipernick32)

Many people forget about Michael Jordan's stint with the Wizards, but that doesn't mean it can't be erased from history. From 2001 to 2003, MJ was a part of the squad. He was in the latter stages of his career and was brought in to assist and train younger players so that they could eventually take over and win championships.

An entire new color scheme for Air Jordans arrived when he abandoned black and red (Chicago Bulls) in favor of white and blue. When the Air Jordan 17 and Air Jordan 18 dropped, they were the first in the Bulls-dominated line to have Wizards-themed hues.

During His Airness's tenure in Washington, he laced up many player exclusives and several general releases. The Air Jordan 3 Retro Wizards exemplify a more contemporary twist on the iconic True Blue colorway. After considerable anticipation, Jordan Brand finally dropped the Air Jordan 3 Wizards in 2023.

Possibly releasing the Air Jordan 12 Retro Wizard for Holiday 2024, the Jumpman label might be the next to follow suit.

A brand new combination of white, black, and game royal will be offered for the Air Jordan 12 Retro. The white leather top features royal blue details, and the shoe is completed with a black outer sole unit, reminiscent of the AJ 12 Wizards PE.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 12 Retro Wizard sneakers that will mostly hit the shelves in the later months of 2024. Those curious to get them are advised to stay in touch with the Nike site or SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.