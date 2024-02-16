Air Jordan 12 “White/Vapor Green” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 12 “White/Vapor Green” iteration most recently appeared on the internet. The latest colorway of the Jordan 12 model is exclusively designed for younger generation.

The Air Jordan 12 “White/Vapor Green” rendition is anticipated to enter the shoe market on February 22, 2024, as stated by Sneaker News and Sneaker Bar Detroit.

Reportedly, these shoes will be offered for purchase via the digital as well as offline locations of Nike, alongside a slew of other retail vendors. They will be dropped in grade school sizes with a retail price label of $160 per pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 12 “White/Vapor Green” sneakers

Here's a closer look at the Air Jordan 12 White/Vapor Green sneaker (Image via Instagram/@us_11)

Jordan Label has released a limited-edition Jordan 12 shoe designed specifically for school students, which has famous patterns. The basketball shoe is made more endearing by the intricate pattern, which evokes feelings of the past. An ode to the heritage of Jordan Brand is something that sneaker enthusiasts, particularly children, are looking forward to.

A color scheme consisting of White, Vapor Green, Photon Dust, Barely Grape, New Emerald, and Infrared can be seen on the new Jordan 12 "White/Vapor Green" sneaker. The contrast between its white top, pink lace fasteners, and black heel counter on this shoe is rather striking. The emerald mudguard has a hint of crimson, and the toe box is made of purple suede. Both of these details create texture.

Flavor is added by a yellow pull tab as well as a pattern that resembles an elephant print, which is a characteristic feature of the Air Jordan 3 silhouette.

Be on the lookout for the Jordan 12 “White/Vapor Green” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the next few days. Jordanheads and other curious readers are advised to stay in touch with the Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Many other iterations of the Air Jordan 12 model are expected to be launched by Jordan Brand throughout 2024. Variants like “Black/Wolf Grey” and “Red Taxi” are anticipated to be launched by the shoe brand. These shoes are anticipated to be offered by the online and in-store locations of Nike and by Jordan Brand sellers.

