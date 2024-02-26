Air Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” rendition recently appeared on the internet. The early mockup image of this shoe was shared by popular sneaker insiders @zsneakerheadz and @SneakerFiles.

The Air Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” iteration will make its appearance in the footwear scene on November 2, 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. It is to be noted that the mentioned date is still pending for confirmation from the Jordan label.

Reportedly, this colorway will be traded via the online as well as offline platforms of Nike, along with the associated Jordan Brand merchants. This shoe is expected to launch in full-family sizing options including adult, grade school, preschool, and toddler priced at $210, $150, $90, and $75, respectively.

More details about the Air Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” shoes

Another look at the Air Jordan 12 White/Game Royal shoes (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

Within the Air Jordan line, the Air Jordan 12 is considered to be an unforgettable shoe because it was memorably sported by Michael Jordan while playing in the 1996-1997 NBA season.

With the impending "White/Game Royal" version, which is scheduled to be released during the holiday season of 2024, the AJ12 continues to captivate admirers with its timeless colors and innovative designs.

This new edition features a combination of white, black, and game royal hues, which contributes to the overall enhancement of the product's appearance. Despite the fact that there are no photographs that have been leaked, there are reports that suggest an upper constructed of all-white leather with black embellishments and dazzling Game Royal embellishments.

In addition, you can anticipate sculpted front eyelets in metallic silver, a shank plate made of carbon fiber that is stable, extended Zoom Air padding, and a rubber outer sole unit with herringbone tread pods, all of which promise to combine appearance and functionality in a single package.

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 12 “White/Game Royal” iteration will supposedly hit the shelves in the later months of 2024. Those absolutely eager to get these pairs are advised to stay tuned to the Swoosh’s site for timely alerts on their launch.

Besides the "White/Game Royal" iteration, the Jumpman label has planned a slew of other AJ12 colorways that will be offered in the coming months of 2024. Colorways, including "Baroque Brown" and "Black/Wolf Grey" are also planned for release this year.