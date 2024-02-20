Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro Baroque Brown shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 12 Retro SP Baroque Brown iteration recently appeared on the internet. The early mockup images of these planned sneakers were recently unveiled by Sole Retriever.

The Air Jordan 12 Retro SP Baroque Brown variant is predicted to be offered sometime during the holiday season of 2024, according to preliminary reports. Reportedly, these sneakers will be traded via Nike and other select Jordan Brand shops. These sneakers will be dropped with a fixed price label of $225 for each pair, and they will be made in men's sizes.

More details about the Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro Baroque Brown shoes

The Air Jordan 12 has garnered a lot of admiration all through the years because it was one of the six models that Michael Jordan wore when he won his championship.

With the debut of the Air Jordan 12 Retro SP Baroque Brown, the Jumpman label is getting ready to add a new chapter to the twelfth model's portfolio. This revelation comes as we look forward to the holiday season in 2024.

As witnessed in the mockup images, the top portion of the forthcoming Jordan 12 Baroque Brown rendition will feature a crisp white color scheme that will serve as a blank canvas for extravagant baroque brown decorations. It is expected that these details will be used to decorate the distinctive fake reptile mudguard, which will contribute to the sensation of luxury that the shoe provides.

Creating a color scheme that is both harmonic and classy, further baroque brown embellishments are projected to be included on the Jordan insignia along the tongue flap, the sockliner, and the pull tab.

The entire appearance of these shoes is improved with the addition of a brown and white midsole that mixes in perfectly with a tonal outer sole unit.

Be on the lookout for the Nike Air Jordan 12 Retro Baroque Brown rendition that will supposedly hit stores in the later months of 2024. Those curious to get these pairs are advised to stay in touch with Nike’s site for timely alerts on their arrival.

Besides the "Baroque Brown" shoes, the Jumpman brand is planning to drop another "Wizard" variant of the AJ 12 sneaker design during the holiday season. These shoes are also expected to be sold by Nike stores and other associated Jorda Brand retailers.

