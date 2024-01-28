Air Jordan 14 Low "Love Letter" sneakers: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

Air Jordan 14 Low brings a new colorway named "Love Letter," which has hit the sneaker market recently. The brand unveiled this particular iteration for women as it is one of the revered Jordan sneakers among female sneakerheads.

The Air Jordan 14 Low "Love Letter" is dressed in metallic teal accents, exuding the glossy appeal while its black outsole and collar augment the bold allure. With a rubber outsole and silver shank plate, the sneaker boasts a timeless appeal. Along with the modish color scheme, this sneaker ensures comfort with its foam midsole.

The Air Jordan 14 Low "Love Letter" hit the market on January 24, and it is obtainable at Nike and other selected retail stores for $180.

More details about the Air Jordan 14 Low "Love Letter"

Air Jordan 14 low comes in a fresh makeover for the women's feet, naming the iteration "Love Letter." As one of the most comfortable Jordan sneakers favored by women, this rendition is designed for women's feet.

The sneaker holds on to a special place in the Air Jordan lineage because the Air Jordan 14 low sneaker was the last pair worn by Micheal Jordan for the Chicago Bulls, leaving a memorable game for basketball enthusiasts. The famous Nike shoe designer Tinker Hatfield designed this shoe in 1998 and shared the prototype with the legend, asking him not to wear it.

This silhouette is quite remarkable due to its comfortable fit and excellent design. Moreover, agility and speed are the features that entice the sneakerheads mainly. The brand introduced a fresh makeover,

"The Air Jordan 14 is the stuff of legends—after all, it's the last signature shoe MJ wore for Chicago. But that doesn't mean it's stuck in the past. Not even close. Our "Love Letter" edition of the AJ14 sports a fashion-forward mix of Mineral Teal and Metallic Silver accents for an audacious design. This is a love letter to you, and it's not written on the bathroom mirror to be wiped clean. So, rock these Jordans with confidence to elevate your mood and style. You deserve it."

The brand continues to describe,

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolin, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide."

The Air Jordan 14 low is dressed in a metallic teal accent, exuding a shiny appeal. The black inclusion at the center adds contrast and striking poise between glossy and matte accents. With the rubber outsole accented in black, the shoe augmented the practicality.

The midsole boasts foam material, while the nubuck collar has a luxe appeal. Keeping the old lace system on the shoe touts its Jordan branding at the heel tab. The Jumpman logo is etched on the lateral part, while the tongue boasts the Jordan font and the fourteen number in Roman.

The fourteenth iterations, revered for their comfortable features, have seen several collaborations, Edison Chen and Aleali May being the most notable. The by-product of the Edison Chen, the Clot colorway, surprised Jordan lovers with its terracotta warrior plates. Meanwhile, Aleali May, Jordan's second female collaborator, offered another notable drop, "Red Lipstick," garnering applause from female sneakerheads.

