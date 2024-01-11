Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” sneakers are bringing a new movement in the sneaker world. These sneakers have come up as a part of the Jordan Brand's celebration of the 'Year of the Dragon'.

This exclusive 2024 collection, specifically designed for kids, has come up with some mind-blowing features to look forward to. There's no doubt that the magic of the Jordan brand in thematic collections is all set to impress again with this piece.

The collection includes two limited colorways, each with its own unique flair and homage to mythical creatures. These sneakers are a celebration of culture and myth wrapped in the famous Air Jordan design language, reflecting the essence of the Chinese New Year.

The decision to limit each colorway to just 2,024 pairs adds an element of exclusivity and desirability to these already-coveted sneakers.

January 2024 is the time when these stunning Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” sneakers are expected to arrive at select Jordan Brand retailers in China, both in-store and online, through Nike.com. Although the retail price is yet to be known, the limited availability of these sneakers will make them a piece to yearn for.

Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” sneakers are coming with metallic gold accents

Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The first variant in the collection boasts a sleek leather base complemented by faux reptile skin textured overlays. This design choice is a nod to mythical dragons, a significant symbol in Chinese culture.

The addition of metallic gold accents adds a layer of opulence, contrasting beautifully with the Dark Team Red details on heel tabs, eye stays, and the iconic Wings logo.

The second colorway maintains the smooth leather construction but introduces embroidered dragon details, symbolizing strength and good fortune.

This variant is a wearable piece of art, rich in symbolism and cultural significance. Both pairs feature perforations for enhanced breathability and comfort, making them an inseparable part of the kids' active lifestyles.

The Legacy of the Air Jordan 2 Series

Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 2 series has a remarkable history in the world of sneakers. Be it refined styling, premium materials, or comfort, the Air Jordan 2 was a departure from the traditional basketball shoe design when it was first released.

This line has always been about pushing boundaries and blending style with performance. The Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” sneakers continue this tradition, integrating cultural elements into their iconic design.

Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 2 Low “Chinese New Year” sneakers once again prove Jordan Brand's ability to fuse cultural storytelling with stylish footwear design. This limited-edition tribute to the Year of the Dragon has given the kids a chance to celebrate the Chinese New Year with flair and tradition.

Expected to be in store in January 2024, any Air Jordan sneaker lover would love to give this a try. Any passionate sneaker collector or fashion enthusiast who loves Air Jordan sneakers can pick this up as a worthy addition to their collection.