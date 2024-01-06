Air Jordan 3 “Red Stardust” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan 3 launch roster for 2024 recently added another iteration. This time around, the shoe label prepared a kid’s exclusive version of the stated silhouette, dubbed “Red Stardust.” This variant will be entirely decked in a White/Anthracite-Red Stardust-Sail-Saturn Gold color scheme.

The Air Jordan 3 Retro “Red Stardust” variation is anticipated to arrive on January 19, 2024, per preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit. Reportedly, these pairs will be dropped via Nike, SNKRS, and other Jordan Brand retailers worldwide.

They are made in three sizes, including grade school, preschool, and toddler variants. The retail price are $160, $100, and $85, respectively.

Air Jordan 3 “Red Stardust” shoes are adorned with speckled lace sets

Expand Tweet

While the Jordan label has primarily been working on women's exclusive designs since its shift in focus, the company also considers children when designing new sneaker colorways. In line with this approach, Jordan's business plans to drop an all-new "Red Stardust" variation of the Air Jordan 3 silhouette exclusively in kid's sizes.

This particular "Red Stardust" variant arrives in a brand-new palette that features white, Anthracite, Red Stardust, Sail, and Saturn Gold hues. It is referred to as the "Red Stardust" edition. A traditional white treatment has been given to the tumbled leather top, while the recognizable elephant design on the mudguard and the heel counter, is adorned with red stardust.

Expand Tweet

On the collar area and the sock liner, there is a floral design that contrasts with the darker touches added to the heel section and the Jumpman emblem, along with the eye stay.

The eyelets are decorated in Saturn Gold, and the whole appearance is accomplished with a black and sail midsole banded together with a red stardust outer sole unit. Ultimately, a pair of speckled lace fasteners sitting on top wrap up the final look.

The historical information about the Air Jordan 3 model and its design elements is outlined on Nike’s online site in the following manner:

“With MJ's second slam dunk contest win this time wearing AJ Ill White Cements, came an inspiring and memorable image of flight. And with it, another icon is born- the Jumpman. Here, and with the help of his MVP nomination and a certain Mars Blackmon, Michael Jordan and his sleek footwear are shuttled to fame.”

Expand Tweet

It continues:

“What is now one of the sneaker world's most notable silhouettes was brought to life with an architect's keen eye. Tinker Hatfield, the auspicious name behind much of the Air Jordan franchise, was the visionary behind this classic. At the request of MJ, Hatfield developed the now iconic elephant print.”

Be on the lookout for the next Air Jordan 3 "Red Stardust" sneakers that will drop in the next few days. Jordanheads and other interested parties are advised to stay in touch with Nike's site and its SNKRS app for regular notifications on the arrival of these shoes.

Besides this, Jordan Brand has bigger plans for the Air Jordan 3 model in 2024. The stated sneaker style will be offered in many other variations, including "Black Cat" and "Green Glow," alongside a joint colorway with J Balvin. These upcoming colorways will be traded via Nike's SNKRS app and a slew of linked sellers.