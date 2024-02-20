Air Jordan 38 Low “Sunshine” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 38 Low Sunrise rendition recently appeared on the internet. These shoes will be entirely decked in a Taxi/Safety Orange-Sail-Tour Yellow color palette.

The Jordan 38 Low "Sunrise" rendition is predicted to be offered sometime during the coming weeks of summer 2024, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other similar sources. Remember that the Jordan Brand has yet to disclose the actual launch date.

Reportedly, these shoes will be dropped via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, alongside its connected Jordan Brand sellers. These shoes will be marked with a selling price label of $185 per pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 38 Low "Sunshine" shoes

A closer look at the Air Jordan 38 Low sneakers (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

The Jordan Company is putting the spotlight on colorful and visually appealing styles with its most recent collection, which consists of the Air Jordan 38 Low "Sunshine."

This comes as the summer season is heating up. This particular model, along with its assortment of equivalents, the Zoom CMFT 2 and Stadium 90, captures the spirit of summer with its vibrant color palette and build suited for action.

Because of its eye-catching combination of Safety Orange and Tour Yellow, the "Sunshine" version of the Air Jordan 38 Low shines apart compared to other versions. These hues complement one another to create footwear that is not only visually striking but also highly functional through their combination.

These shoes are not simply an additional pair in your wardrobe; they are a fashion item that draws attention both on the court and the streets where you wear them. The bright colors ensure that this is the case.

In producing the Air Jordan 38 Low "Sunshine," Jordan Brand has effectively fused aesthetics and utility effortlessly. The structure of the footwear is a testament to the brand's dedication to quality and creativity.

It features a premium build that not only satisfies the tastes of sneaker enthusiasts but also meets the requirements of sportspersons. In addition to providing responsive cushioning and exceptional shock protection, the padded midsole is a defining design characteristic.

This ensures that every stride is pleasant, whether participating in a high-octane basketball game or simply going about your day.

Be on the lookout for the AJ 38 Low Sunrise sneakers that will probably hit the shelves sometime around summer 2024. Those curious to get their hands on them are encouraged to stay in touch with Swoosh’s site or SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.