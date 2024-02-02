Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 “Concord” sneakers: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 “Concord” colorway recently emerged on the internet as the latest addition to the Jumpman label’s CMFT lineup.

The Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 “Concord” shoes are anticipated to make their debut in the footwear market sometime during the coming weeks of 2024, as per preliminary reports from House of Heat. It’s important to note that Jordan Brand has not yet disclosed an official launch date.

Reportedly, these pairs will be sold at Nike’s online and offline locations alongside a bunch of associated retail shops. They will be sold with a selling price label of $150.

More details about the Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 “Concord” sneakers

Take a closer look at the Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 Concord shoe (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

A new look at this well-liked style is introduced with the release of the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2, which features the famous Concord palette for the first time.

In the Jordan 1 CMFT line, comfort has consistently been a top priority, and this most recent version is not an exception to that rule. The wearer’s warmth was a primary consideration in the manufacturing process of CMFT 2, which provides a luxurious and pleasant sensation.

The swoosh, the Air Jordan emblem, and the liner within are all adorned with this timeless color, which contributes to the overall coherent and visually spectacular appearance of the shoe. The Concord is accompanied by bone-white leather that serves as the ideal foundation.

This leather, when combined with the addition of black suede accents on the toe as well as the heel, brings to mind the partnerships that Fragment Design has had with the business in the past. After that, the pair finishes off with a splash of neutral suede placed over the forefoot overlays.

Team Swoosh’s initial Air Jordan sneaker model has its roots in the following details:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

A closer look at the heels and tongues of these Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 Concord shoes (Image via YouTube/@ragnoupdates)

It continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado.”

Be on the lookout for the Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 “Concord” sneakers that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2024. Jordan Brand enthusiasts and other interested readers can stay tuned to Swoosh’s online site for timely alerts on the arrival of these shoes.

In related news, the Jumpman label recently launched a “Legend Coffee” colorway for the Air Jordan 1 High CMFT 2 sneaker. This colorway officially debuted on January 20, 2024. They were dressed in a Sail/Legend Medium Brown-Fossil-Legend Coffee palette. These pairs were marked with a price label of $150 per pair and sold at Nike's online and offline locations.