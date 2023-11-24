Fragment design x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Triple Black” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike’s longtime associate Fragment design has once again joined hands with the sportswear juggernaut for another joint take on the former’s Nike Air Force 1 model. For the latest makeover, the two labels favored the “Triple Black” ensemble, which looks subtle yet elegant in appearance.

There is no confirmed release date for the Fragment design x Nike Air Force 1 Low Triple Black, but 2024 is a possibility for when they will be available for purchase. Be on the lookout for a drop at Fragment design, Nike, and other select retailers' online and in-store locations if the pair does release.

Fragment design x Nike Air Force 1 Low "Triple Black" shoes feature a premium leather composition

An influential personality in both the fashion industry and music, Hiroshi Fujiwara has worked closely with Nike for an extensive period, contributing fresh points of view and polished features to the brand's most iconic styles.

Their collaboration has resulted in several legendary shoe versions, such as the recently announced tripartite collaboration with CLOT on the Dunk Low and the Fragment design x Air Jordan 3, both of which continue to create trends as well as explore beyond the bounds of what is possible in sneaker fashion.

As 2024 draws closer, the shoe business is buzzing with excitement in anticipation of the newest generation of the Air Force 1, which will be the result of a joint effort.

An entirely novel Fragment design x Air Force 1 Low has been revealed in a "Triple Black" hue. The shoe was initially previewed by Yasunari Miyazaki, the founder of GOD SELECTION XXX, in a "Triple White" coloration.

These all-black Air Force 1 Low sneakers designed by Fragment design's team follow the same concepts of minimalism and finesse as the traditional GR pair. The footwear retains the iconic all-leather structure of the Nike Air Force 1, which was originally introduced in 1982.

The combination of understated and immediately recognizable branding aspects is what makes this partnership stand out from others. The famous lightning bolt insignia from the Fragment design brand has been painstakingly imprinted onto the leather covering the lateral heel of the sneaker's upper.

The conventional "AIR" marking is displayed on the sole unit in addition to a one-of-a-kind inscription that reads "FRGMT," which has been painstakingly cut out and placed in the shoe.

The Nike Air Force 1 is one of the Swoosh’s top-selling sneaker styles and is preferred by most sneakerheads across the globe. Therefore, Nike misses no chance to boast about its enduring silhouette by highlighting its beginnings in the following manner:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied,” it continues.

It is anticipated that Nike will begin selling the brand new "Triple Black" edition of the Fragment design x Nike Air Force 1 Low joint sneakers sometime in the coming months of next year.

Interested readers will be able to receive up-to-date information regarding the confirmed release dates and the expected arrival of these sneakers if they keep an eye on the Swoosh website or download the SNKRS app.