GOD SELECTION XXX 10th Anniversary special collection: Where to get, price, and more details explored

GOD SELECTION XXX, a Japanese company, is commemorating its tenth anniversary with a number of unique partnerships. The series, which will be published throughout the year, includes both clothes and toys. The recently launched tee collection offers black and white graphic-printed pieces alongside toy pieces.

The t-shirts are available for order online at GOD SELECTION XXX from May 25 to 27. These apparel items are offered in sizing options ranging from S to XXL. The price for the assortment varies from 16,500 to 17,600 JPY (around $119 USD to $127 USD) for each tee.

GOD SELECTION XXX 10th Anniversary special collection tees are offered in black and white color options

Take a closer look at the other tee options (Image via Sportskeeda)

GOD SELECTION XXX is a Japanese streetwear label that was established in 2013 by Yasunari Miyazaki. The brand is known for its bold and provocative designs that challenge the norms of fashion and art. To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the brand has launched a series of special collaborations with various brands and artists, ranging from clothing to toys.

One of the highlights of the anniversary series is a collection of four black and white t-shirts in collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara's Fragment Design. The t-shirts feature a brick print marked with "XXX" and "FRGMT" and the Roman numeral "IV".

Another notable collaboration is with [email protected], the popular toy line by Medicom Toy. The collaboration consists of a 100% and 400% [email protected] that comes in turquoise with a triple x across the eyes. The [email protected] is set to be released on May 25 in-store and online.

The anniversary series also includes some home goods, such as a triple-name candle and black car tags, in collaboration with fragment design and retaW, a fragrance brand by Hiroshi Fujiwara. Additionally, there is a black coach jacket that features the logos of Fragment Design, retaW, and GOD SELECTION XXX on the back.

According to the brand's official website, more collaborations will be announced throughout the year as part of the 10th anniversary celebration. Some of the previous collaborators of the brand include Rolex, One Piece, NUMBER NINE and Hello Kitty.

GOD SELECTION XXX is one of the leading brands in the new Japanese streetwear scene, with a global stockist and a flagship store in Harajuku.

The 10th anniversary series is a testament to the brand's influence and innovation in the fashion industry. Don’t miss out on the newly introduced anniversary special apparel collection before stocks run out.

GOD SELECTION XXX was established in 2013

Born in 2013, GOD SELECTION XXX is an agitator in the Japanese streetwear scene. The brand mixes graphics and references from fashion, music, art, and culture to create tees and hoodies that stand out from the crowd. The brand has fans all over the world, with a home base in Harajuku, Tokyo, and partners in different countries.

The brand has also joined forces with icons and brands like Hiroshi Fujiwara, Fragment Design, [email protected], NUMBER (N)INE, and more. The brand is marking its 10th birthday in 2023 with a bunch of special collaborations that span clothing, home goods, and toys.

The brand's logo is a triple "X" sign that shows its edgy and daring personality. The brand's slogan is "GOD IS IN THE DETAILS".

