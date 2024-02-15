Air Jordan 38 Low “Gamma Blue” shoes: Everything we know so far

The Air Jordan 38 Low “Gamma Blue” variant has recently surfaced on the internet. These sneakers will be entirely decked in a Black/Anthracite-Gamma Blue-Particle Grey color palette.

The Air Jordan 38 Low “Gamma Blue” rendition is predicted to be dropped on February 27, 2024, per Sneaker Bar Detroit and House of Heat.

Reportedly, these shoes will be launched for purchase via the online as well as offline platforms of Nike, alongside a few other retail partners. They will retail for $175 per pair.

More details about the Air Jordan 38 Low “Gamma Blue” shoes

closer look at the Air Jordan 38 Low sneakers (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

The "Gamma Blue" Air Jordan 38 Low is an ideal depiction of how the Jumpman label can successfully combine classic hues with contemporary athletic technology.

The highly regarded “Gamma Blue" colorway, which has been featured on renowned designs such as the Air Jordan 11 and the Air Jordan 12, gets a compelling comeback in the latest rendition of the basketball style that the Jordan label has released.

At its core, the Air Jordan 38 Low is designed to meet the high demands of today's basketball players. It offers unparalleled footing control and evokes Michael Jordan's ideal footwork.

This low-top version of the Jordan 38 features a stylish black base that is highlighted by subtle accents of "Gamma Blue." This comes as a tribute to the heritage of the North Carolina Tar Heels program.

Take a look at the heels and tongues (Image via YouTube/@inboxtogo)

There is a subtle appearance of this legacy blue underneath the tongue as well as on the visible interior plate that runs along the sides of the midsole. Furthermore, a more intense representation of the shade can be noticed through the opaque layer that is located underneath.

Nike’s press release underlines the inspiration for the Air Jordan 38 silhouette in the following words:

"The Air Jordan signature series isn’t just the most storied footwear line in basketball history, it’s also the basketball line at the cutting edge of innovation for the next generation of player. The Air Jordan XXXVIII is the next step in that history, introducing a new plate technology drawn from the insights of Michael Jordan’s impeccable footwork.”

Be on the lookout for the AJ 38 Low “Gamma Blue” colorway that will supposedly arrive in the next few weeks. Jordanheads and other curious readers are advised to stay connected with the Nike site or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their arrival.

