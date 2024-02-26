Air Jordan NU Retro 1 "Patent Bred": Everything we know so far

Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 prepares a new colorway, mirroring its 2021 release of the "Patent Bred" model. These Jordan sneakers are renowned for their fresh design and unique colors, making them a preferred pair among sneakerheads.

The blending of timeless black and red colors covers the whole upper, while patent leather ensures durability. The white sole system creates contrast in the dark color scheme.

The notable wing logo on the lateral panel continues the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 lineage, while the minuscule Jumpman logo is etched on the white midsole. The Air Jordan NU Retro 1 "Patent Bred" colorway is coming in March 2024 with a price tag of $105. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

Air Jordan NU Retro 1 is returning in a "Patent Bred" colorway in Spring 2024

The Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 was a fresh approach from the Jordan brand, offering an updated Air Jordan 1 lineup version. Since its inception in 2000, the footwear brand has become coveted due to its sleek silhouette and bold colors.

The upcoming colorway incorporates the OG Bred color scheme, boasting vibrant red and black tinges. This low silhouette from the Jordan brand features patent leather throughout the shoe, including perforation for better breathability.

The sneakers add a sporty red hue to the timeless black upper, mirroring the Jordan 1 retro high "Patent Bred" colorway. The lateral side underscores the giant wing logo in two black stripes, one of the notable flairs of the Jordan Nu Retro 1.

While the mudguard and tongue incorporate a black hue, the heel wrap is tinted in striking red, adding shine to the sneakers. The black tint can be seen on the tongue and lace system, meticulously including the bold appeal of the sneakers.

The perforated red-toe case takes care of functionality. The tiny tinges of red can be seen further on the lace lock in the Jumpman logo. The design continues with a white midsole, contrasting the dark color theme. The outsole incorporates red and powder blue tints to finish off the look.

The official notice of the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 "Patent Bred" colorway has not been released yet, but the media outlet Kicks on Fire reported that it might be dropped on March 23, 2024, with a price tag of $105.