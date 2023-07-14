Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Easter Pastel” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Jordan Brand is going to launch a new iteration of one of its unique sneaker models, the Jordan Nu Retro 1. The Nu Retro 1 is a modified version of the iconic Air Jordan 1 silhouette that was first released in 2002. The shoe was re-released in 2022 after spending years in the vault, and since then, the Jordan brand has been producing several renditions of the silhouette in a variety of colors.

Now, Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Easter Pastel” sneakers are on their way. The sneaker brand has not announced any information regarding the official release date or pricing details for the pair. The release date can be expected to be in the second half of 2023.

Jordan Nu Retro 1 “Easter Pastel” sneakers will be released exclusively for women

Nu Retro 1 “Easter Pastel” sneakers (Image via SN)

In the past few years, the Jordan Nu Retro 1 has been released in many colorways. The Nu Retro 1 Low model, for example, features a "Panda" makeover with black and white leather strips on the foundation layer that elegantly cover the mudguard, heel, and midfoot base. Additionally, the Jordan brand has released a Nu Retro 1 in honor of the Chinese Dongdan Basketball Tournament, which features a predominantly white upper with red and blue accents.

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 has been promoting the lifestyle-focused lineup of the Jordan Brand for more than 20 years, from commemorating the Chinese Dongdan Basketball Tournament to working with the brand's current signature roster. The low-top option recently went swimming in the pool of soft hues associated with the previous Easter break.

The main suede layer engages in a sumptuous brown texture that integrates the lifestyle vibe with a luxury design ethos, while the silhouette is introduced via a clean white flair that covers the laces, vamp, tongue, and heel counter. The embossed mid-foot panels and the plush terry lining of the tongue and collar receive a vivid "Jade Ice" contrast, while the latter two neutral tones play off of each other across the diversely tooled offering.

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 is a model of sneakers that pays homage to the original Air Jordan 1, which was first released in 1985. The Nu Retro 1 was introduced in the early 2000s as part of Jordan Brand's efforts to provide a fresh take on the classic silhouette. The "Nu" in its name stands for "New," indicating a modernized interpretation of the Air Jordan 1.

The Jordan Nu Retro 1 features a combination of leather and synthetic materials in its construction, providing a sleek and contemporary look. It retains some iconic design elements of the original Air Jordan 1, such as the high-top profile, the distinctive wing logo, and the Nike Swoosh on the side. However, it also incorporates new details like perforations and additional overlays, giving it a more updated aesthetic.

While the Jordan Nu Retro 1 didn't reach the same level of popularity as the original Air Jordan 1, it still gained a following among sneaker enthusiasts. Its release offered fans an opportunity to own a modernized version of the legendary Air Jordan 1, paying tribute to the rich history of the Jordan Brand.