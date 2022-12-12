Akon Doha concert 2022: Tickets, where to buy, venue and more

Senegalese American singer and rapper Akon has announced a special concert in Doha, Qatar, for this December. The event is scheduled for December 17, 2022, and will take place at the Doha Golf Club. The Beautiful singer will be backed by several international DJs, including Oscar Agary, Vidal Rodrigues, Jonas Blue, and Chuckie.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased from ILoveQatar.net. According to The Peninsula Qatar, tickets must be booked to access the event, for which Hayya Card is not required. The doors for the concert will open at 6 pm PT and will end at 3 am PT.

Ticket prices for Akon Doha Concert 2022 will be categorized in multiple options

Tickets for the Doha concerts will be available in the following categories and are available at the following prices:

Standard 21+ - 274QR

VIP Lounge 21+ - 456QR

Standard VIP Table - 1,296QR

Silver VIP Lounge - 1,296QR

Gold VIP Lounge - 1,478QR

Platinum VIP Lounge - 1,843QR

Diamond VIP Lounge - 2,208QR

More about Akon’s recent work

Akon recently released his latest single, Enjoy That, along with its music video, on September 30. In an interview with BET, the Grammy-award winner revealed that Enjoy That is the first single from a new album titled Akonik that he is working on. The LP would be the artist’s first solo studio album since his 2019 project El Negreeto. Speaking to the publication about his latest release, Akon said:

“It was more so about getting back to the music and really enjoying it the way I would have or wanted to when I first came into the business. When I first came in, success happened so fast and it just kind of overlapped on top of each other."

He further noted:

"So I was always busy, my calendar always full, no vacations, and then the business attached to it made it even crazier. My legacy is built out in a great way where I'm happy with it.”

Akon also revealed that he is dropping a project called TikTok Freak in partnership with the social media platform. He also noted that he is not much of a social media person. However, he decided to create a project with the company when he learned that his older catalog was popular on TikTok:

“I realized just how relevant I was on TikTok after so many years and I also realized that there's a whole another generation that didn't experience a lot of my records and it was kind of reopening up that base for me, but more of a younger base."

He continued:

"I was like, man, if TikTok is really rocking with my album, we need to go and just put an album specifically for TikTok and just go hard with it. Let's take advantage in a moment.”

Apart from his musical endeavors, Akon is currently engaged in philanthropic ventures. In addition, the Beautiful singer is building an African city called Akon City, which focuses on bringing light and electricity to the entire continent. He also announced that he might go on a global tour in Australia, Africa, and the US in early 2023.

