Albino & Preto x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers: Everything we know so far

The iconic fashion label Albino & Preto is collaborating with the Beaverton, Oregon-based Nike brand and its skateboarding team to launch a brand-new Jiu-Jitsu-inspired makeover for the SB Dunk Low sneaker model. The dynamic duo's collaborative makeover is neutral yet eye-catching.

The Swoosh label has kept the first half of the 2023 Dunk sneaker model-centric and has revealed multiple makeovers for the OG, EMB, High, Low, and SB Dunk models. The latest makeover for the sneaker model, SB Dunk Low, is an amalgamation of Jiu Jitsu and Skateboarding.

An official release date for the Albino & Preto x Nike SB Dunk Low hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, according to the media outlets House of Heat and Hypebeast, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers later this year in 2023.

Albino & Preto x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers are themed upon Jiu-Jitsu

The upcoming Albino & Preto x Nike SB Dunk Low sneakers are themed upon the Jiu Jitsu (Image via @iamricosuav / Instagram)

The fashion label Albino & Preto was established in 2011 as a lifestyle and Jiu-Jitsu uniform label. The brand focused on bringing every Jiu-Jitsu advocate to a common ground. It is now adding a similar approach to its upcoming team-up with the Swoosh label.

The label has focused on providing sports gear and a lifestyle outlook. The collaboration news comes in the midst of an ongoing collaboration with BYBORRE.

The early looks for the collaborative shoe were shared by Arvie Gimeno, who is a chief at Albino & Preto. Accompanying the image, Arvie captioned the picture:

"Jiu Jitsu meets skateboarding. Stay tuned."

The latest makeover of the SB Dunk Low model is similar to the 2020 sashiko-inspired sneaker. The official site introduces the SB Dunk sneaker model:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters. Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colourways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast."

The upper of the shoe is constructed out of twill material with all-over stitchwork. The exposed stitch on the shoe is layered atop the twill base to showcase the jiu-jitsu belts. Most of the uppers are done in a tonal cream hue, which contrasts with the black and white profile swooshes. The black in the swoosh represents "Preto," while the white hue represents "Albino."

The same color scheme is followed upon the sole units of the sneakers, with a simple monochrome setup. The cream hue is continued on the tongues, laces, heel counters, and heel tabs. The "Nike SB" branding is added to black tongue tags, while the "AP" logo dresses up heel tabs.

An official release date hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet; however, it is rumored to launch via Nike and select retailers sometime soon in 2023.

