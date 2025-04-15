Aldi’s brings back Burman's Chicken Dipping Sauce: Price, availability, and more details explored

Aldi’s, the supermarket chain, is known for offering quality products at budget-friendly prices, especially with its unique take on popular food items. Among the most talked about items is Burman’s Chicken Dipping Sauce, a fan-favorite condiment that attained popularity for its similarity to the iconic Chick-fil-A Sauce.

Aldi’s version of this sauce became an instant hit upon its initial release. Now that the sauce has returned to store shelves, its release has sparked anticipation among fans of the restaurant-style flavors at home.

Aldi’s Burman’s Chicken Dipping Sauce

A dipping sauce with smoky barbecue flavor (Image via aldi.us)

The Burman’s Chicken Dipping Sauce is a rich and creamy condiment that resembles the Chick-fil-A Sauce. It offers a balance of honey mustard, smoky barbecue, and a hint of tangy vinegar. The sauce is ideal for pairing with chicken tenders, nuggets, fries, and even sandwiches or burgers.

While Chick-fil-A describes its sauce as a 'honey mustard and smoky barbecue blend', Aldi’s sauce leans slightly more towards the barbecue flavor. The dipping sauce is conveniently packaged in a 16-ounce squeeze bottle

Availability and pricing

The Burman’s Chicken Dipping Sauce is a part of the brand's selection of 'Finds', a weekly selection of limited-time specialty items. The sauce made its comeback to the shelves in early April 2025. Available for a limited time, the product is currently stocked at participating locations across the United States.

The sauce is approximately priced at $3.19 per bottle. As the pricing and availability of the product may vary by location, individuals are advised to check with their local store or visit the brand's official website for accurate information.

Pairing suggestions

Aldi’s enthusiasts have been pairing Burman's Chicken Dipping Sauce with the Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Fillets to create a homemade version of Chick-fil-A's iconic chicken sandwich.

Individuals can simply air fry the Red Bag Chicken fillets, place them on a toasted brioche bun with pickle slices. Lastly, apply the Chicken Dipping Sauce generously to complete the sandwich.

About the brand

The supermarket chain has a variety of stores across the U.S. (Image via corporate.aldi.us)

Aldi operates as a discount supermarket chain, known for focusing on high-quality products at everyday low prices. In 1913, Anna Albrecht started the first grocery store in Essen, Germany, which would later become Aldi on its way to global expansion.

The business transitioned in 1946 under the supervision of Karl and Theo Albrecht when they opened the discount grocery store which offered basic shopping at a reduced price. The brand started its international growth by establishing its very first U.S. store in Iowa in 1976. At present, the company operates over 2,400 stores across 38 U.S. states.

Those who love Chick-fil-A's sauce or simply crave a high-quality dipping option can rush to stock up before it disappears once again.

