What are the two new dipping sauces being launched by McDonald’s? All about the limited-time additions to the menu

In an exciting development, McDonald's is all set to unveil two dipping sauces next month, in October 2023. The announcement regarding these two delectable additions, named Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce, was officially made on Tuesday, September 26, 2023.

However, it is worth noting that these sauces are going to be available for a limited time.

These sauces will be added to the US menu on October 9, and they will be available on the menu until they last.

McDonald's released a press release about the announcement of these two sauces, in which they said that they are teaming up with food content creators so that they review these sauces for people.

These creators can tell what these sauces go well with, and these creators will be sharing these videos on their respective social media channels.

McDonald's two new sauces are set to launch on October 9, 2023

The food chain gave a brief overview of the two sauces and said that Sweet & Spicy Jam and Mambo Sauce are two limited edition sauces.

It was further mentioned in the press release:

"Sweet & Spicy Jam: A jammy red pepper dipping sauce with a tongue-numbing Szechuan peppercorn kick. It also includes apple cider vinegar and cayenne pepper. MamboSauce: It is a tomato-based, sweet, spicy and vinegary sauce, inspired by Washington, D.C. area sauce staple."

Tariq Hassan, chief marking and customer experience officer at the chain, also talked about these new sauces and said:

"These sauces came up with the exploration of incredible tastes and flavours found in communities across the country."

Hassan further talked about the new sauces and said:

"The sauces live at the intersection of flavour and culture-pulling from decades of rich food history and tradition in local restaurants and home kitchens, and bringing the delicious spice, sweetness and kick of heat we know today’s customers are craving."

However, the fans of McD already got the news before the official announcement, as the pictures of the upcoming sauces leaked.

Influencer Markie Devo also revealed about the new sauces a day before the announcement of McDonald's

The social media influencer Markie Devo revealed about McDonald's new sauces a day ago, before McDonald's announced them. Devo shared a photo of the sauces, and internet users showed excitement after seeing this.

Devo's post garnered a number of likes. Devo shared the post with a caption that read:

"A little bit of chicken nuggets in my life. A little bit of Big Macs by my side. A little bit of fountain Sprite is all I need. Mambo sauce!! McDonald’s is teasing new sauces on their social networks, with a release date."

Internet users reacted to the post by saying that they are excited about the Mambo sauce and cannot wait to try their hands on it.