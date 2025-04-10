Aldi's viral Cattlemen’s Ranch Smash Burgers return: Price, availability, and more details explored

Aldi has brought back its Cattlemen's Ranch Smash Burger. The product has returned as a seasonal item, hence, will remain on shelves longer.

Last year, the renowned retail company introduced its own version of the smash burger patty. It garnered a huge fanbase, becoming viral due to its taste and convenience. However, it didn't last on the shelves for long and was discontinued.

The burger patty has now returned this season and will remain in stock for at least a few weeks or even months. It will return from April 11, 2025 in the stores in the US, priced at $7.99.

Aldi brings back Cattlemen's Ranch Smash Burger

Last year, Aldi introduced its smash beef burgers named Cattlemen's Ranch Smash Burgers, which became an instant hit. These are made with 100% all-natural beef and are gluten-free.

Cattlemen's Ranch Smash Burgers (Image credits: Aldi US)

These Smash burgers have returned and come in a pack of a net weight of around 32 oz, costing $7.99 per box. Each box contains eight patties of 4 oz each. Hence, customers can either make eight burgers or layer them according to their needs. Each burger has a cooking time of around 10 minutes.

Smash burgers are known for their crisp edges and caramelization. The Cattlemen's Ranch Smash Burgers also provide the same and it could be enhanced even further. Customers can add seasonings or their spice rubs to these patties. While a cast iron skillet is ideal for searing them, any griddle that allows fat to move out will also work.

The Cattlemen's Ranch Smash Burgers have joined Aldi's seasonal produce instead of Aldi Find. Hence, it is expected to remain in stock for at least a few weeks or even months.

Top Aldi Finds items for April 2025

For the unversed, the retail store brings out some exciting products every month that are available for a limited period. These are cost effective and the products range from food to appliances.

For April 2025, the store has some general and also some Easter special products. Some of the best Aldi Finds items with their prices for this month are:

1) Specially Selected Iced Sliced Carrot Loaf Cake

This is a spiced carrot cake with walnuts and cream. It is pre-sliced and costs $3.99 for a pack of 14.1oz or 400 grams. It makes for a perfect snack with tea of coffee or can be used as a Easter spread.

2) Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Thin & Crispy Spinach & Feta Pizza

Mama Cozzi's Pizza (Image credits: Aldi US)

This is a take-and-bake pizza that costs $5.49. It features a thin, crispy crust and is topped with spinach, feta cheese, and a creamy garlic sauce. It can be sliced and used as a great vegetarian appetizer option.

3) Kirkwood Spring Chicken Nuggets

These Kirkwood Spring Nuggets are made with 100% white meat and come in the shape of butterflies, bunnies, and flowers. These are freezer-to-oven ready and contain 8g protein per serving. They cost $6.29 per box of 24oz or 680 grams.

The retail store also has some other exciting products for April 2025. These include Southern Grove Springtime Trail Mix for $4.29 and Bake Shop Angel Food Cake for $4.69.

