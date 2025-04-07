5 best Aldi Finds to grab in April 2025

Aldi Finds this April 2025 brings seasonal essentials for Easter, spring gatherings, and early Cinco de Mayo prep, all priced under $10. The lineup includes pre-sliced desserts, frozen entrees, and mocktail-ready beverages, available for limited periods throughout the month.

Shoppers can stock up on convenience items like the Specially Selected Iced Sliced Carrot Loaf Cake for Easter brunch or the Summit Organic Mocktail Mimosa for festive hosting. With availability dates spanning from April 9 to May celebrations, these Aldi Finds emphasize affordability and ease for springtime meals.

From freezer to festive: April’s top Aldi Finds

1) Specially Selected Iced Sliced Carrot Loaf Cake- $3.99

Specially Selected Iced Sliced Carrot Loaf Cake (Image via Aldi)

This Aldi Find features a spiced carrot cake layered with walnuts and cream cheese icing, pre-sliced for easy serving. Available from 2 April, it’s designed for Easter brunch or as a grab-and-go breakfast paired with coffee. Reheating leftovers on a griddle or in a waffle iron can help get a crispy twist. With no baking required, it caters to hosts seeking time-saving dessert options.

2) Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Thin & Crispy Spinach & Feta Pizza- $5.49

Stone Baked Thin & Crispy Spinach & Feta Pizza (Image via Aldi)

Available April 2, this take−and−bake pizza features a thin, crispy crust topped with spinach, feta cheese, and creamy garlic sauce. It offers a vegetarian option for quick meals or gatherings. The product suggests drizzling olive oil or adding red pepper flakes before baking. Designed for convenience, it can be cut into smaller portions for appetizers. Mama Cozzi emphasizes fresh ingredients and affordability, aligning with Aldi’s budget-friendly in-house brands.

3) Kirkwood Spring Chicken Nuggets- $6.29

Kirkwood Spring Shape Nuggets (Image via Aldi)

These frozen chicken nuggets, shaped like bunnies, butterflies, and flowers, launched on April 2. Made with 100% white meat and 8g of protein per serving, they cater to families seeking kid-friendly meals. Part of Aldi’s Kirkwood line, this Aldi Find emphasizes simplicity and visual appeal for children. The nuggets are freezer-to-oven ready, offering a quick option for lunches or dinners. Availability is limited to the spring season.

4) Southern Grove Springtime Trail Mix- $4.29

Southern Grove Springtime Trail Mix (Image via Aldi)

Releasing April 2, this seasonal mix combines pastel candies, mini peanut butter cups, dark chocolate chips, peanuts, and cereal. This Aldi Find is marketed as a festive snack for Easter brunch or a basket stuffer. The blend of sweet and salty ingredients targets shoppers seeking holiday-themed convenience. Aldi’s Southern Grove line frequently rotates seasonal trail mixes, with this version available for a limited time through spring.

5) Bake Shop Angel Food Cake- $4.69

Angel Food Cake (Image via Aldi)

This pre-made angel food cake eliminates the need for baking from scratch, ideal for Easter desserts or strawberry shortcake assemblies. The product description recommends topping it with lemon curd, macerated berries, or instant pudding for customizable treats. Available from 9 April, its airy texture and neutral flavor make it adaptable for brunch and dessert tables.

April’s Aldi Finds emphasize convenience across categories, from freezer-to-oven entrees to ready-to-serve desserts. With most products under $10 and availability windows noted, Aldi continues its focus on budget-friendly, time-saving solutions for spring celebrations. As April transitions into May, Aldi’s curated selections bridge seasonal needs, ensuring customers find practical options for both everyday meals and special occasions.

