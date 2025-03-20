5 best vegetarian fast food items to try 

Fast food has become one of the most popular ways to consume food over the years. The efficiency, deliciousness, and cost make it very popular. However, when we think of fast food, we instantly think about cheeseburgers or chicken nuggets or fried chicken, and other meat-based dishes. It doesn't need to be this way though.

There are plenty of exciting vegetarian options at the biggest fast-food chains. Be it the vegetarian versions of their main dishes or specialized items, there is something for everyone.

McDonald's french fries are perhaps the most popular vegetarian fast foods of them all. Here, we take a look at some other exciting options (via Delish).

5 best vegetarian fast food items

1) Taco Bell - Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme

Taco Bell has some excellent vegetarian alternatives to its classics (Image Source: Getty)

Taco Bell is known for its tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and more, all of which are easily available in a vegetarian variant. The meat can be substituted with potatoes, beans, and/or rice.

However, one dish that stands out on Taco Bell's menu is the Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme. This features a tortilla shell filled with layers of black beans, nacho cheese, lettuce, tomato, and reduced-fat sour cream.

2) In-N-Out - Grilled Cheese

In-N-Out's Grilled Cheese is a great vegetarian fast food option (Image Source: Getty)

The popular chain doesn't have a vegetarian sandwich on its menu as of yet but its grilled cheese is a good alternative. This features two slices of melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, and a spread inside a freshly baked bun. This is one of the chain's most popular items and is consumed even by meat lovers.

3) Burger King - Impossible Whopper

Burger King Begins Selling Meatless Whopper Across U.S. (Image Source: Getty)

Burger King's Whoppers are world-renowned but they mostly feature beef, chicken, or lamb patty depending upon your location. However, the chain also has a vegetarian alternative called the Impossible Whopper. This features a beef-like patty along with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, mayonnaise and ketchup inside a bun.

4) Starbucks - Spicy Falafel Pocket

Expand Tweet

Starbucks launched this new items only this year and it happens to be vegetarian as well. It features falafel that has been smashed, creamy hummus, roasted bell peppers, pickled onions and a spicy herb sauce. All of this is rolled into a toasted lavash flat-bread to make a delicious and filling pocket.

5) Shake Shack - Veggie Shack

Expand Tweet

Shake Shack has plenty of vegetarian options on its menu like Grilled Cheese, the 'Shroom Burger and a Black Truffle 'Shroom Burger. However, it's Veggie Shack is perhaps the most popular vegetarian item.

The Veggie Shack features mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa along with crispy onions and American cheese. It's topped with the chain's Shack sauce all inside a toasted bun. It is a flavor bomb, very filling, and is also loved by many meat eaters.

There are many other vegetarian fast food items at other chains as well. These include the Sofritas Burrito Bowl, and Dunkin's Avocado Toast. You can also always try the vegetarian variants of the classic burgers at most of these outlets.

Regardless, with vegetarianism and veganism both on the rise in recent years, many fast-food chains have continued to bring new items to their menus to serve all of their customers.

