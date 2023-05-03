Shake Shack new plant-based menu items: Offerings, price, nutritional facts, and all you need to know

Shake Shack is upping its meatless and dairy-free game by introducing three new plant-based items to its core menu across the board. Customers can now enjoy the new Veggie Shack, Non-Dairy Frozen Custard, and Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake.

The all-new menu items will be available to order at outlets across the United States from May 5. However, Shack fans can get early access to the menu items through the Shack App from Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Jay Livingston, the company's Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement:

“Since we started Shake Shack in 2004, our mission has been to serve up elevated versions of the classics that not only taste great, but are crafted with premium ingredients."

Ingredients and nutritional values of the new delicacies by Shake Shack

The Veggie Shack, which starts at $8.29 (may vary based on location), has a vegetarian burger patty prepared with mushrooms, carrots, sweet potatoes, farro, and quinoa. It is topped with melted American cheese, pickles, crispy onions, and ShackSauce, which is then added to a toasted potato bun.

The nutritional facts of the item are:

630 calories

31 grams of fat

16 grams of saturated fat

1630 milligrams of sodium

53 grams of carbs

8 grams of sugar

20 grams of protein

The Non-Dairy Chocolate Shake is a creamy, plant-based, non-dairy, hand-spun chocolate frozen custard produced using NotMilk. It costs $6.39 and the cost may vary across locations.

Its nutritional values are:

850 calories

47 grams of fat

39 grams of saturated fat

470 milligrams of sodium

99 grams of carbs

73 grams of sugar

11 grams of protein

The Non-Dairy Frozen Custard, on the other hand, is prepared using NotMilk and boasts scoops of plant-based, non-dairy, hand-spun chocolate-flavored frozen custard. It costs $4.69, and the price may vary across stores.

The nutritional facts of the product are:

400 calories

22 grams of fat

19 grams of saturated fat

190 milligrams of sodium

48 grams of carbs

36 grams of sugar

5 grams of protein

Beginning Tuesday, May 2, 2023, Shake Shack's new dairy-free treats will be available at participating locations nationwide.

The founder of the company, Danny Meyer invested in the AI-driven alternative protein firm, which is backed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, through his growth equity vehicle Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI) in 2021. NotCo and Shake Shack launched a collaboration last year to develop plant-based milkshakes and custards at 10 sites in New York and Florida.

About the company

Shake Shack was launched as a hot dog stand in New York City's Madison Square Park in 2001 and has since become a gourmet fast-casual restaurant with over 377 locations around the world. The brand went public in early 2015 with an initial public offering (IPO) and now has a market valuation of $3.16 billion as of February 2022.

The company's overall sales climbed by approximately 29% to $203.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, and increased by 41.5% to $739.9 million for the fiscal year. The company now employs over 7,000 individuals and is determined to serve customers the best meals.

